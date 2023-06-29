It looks like Logan Paul may be sticking around after WWE Money In the Bank.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there has been talk of having Paul possibly feud with The Brawling Brutes after Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. It wasn’t clear if Paul would take on Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland by himself, or if he will link up with a few partners.

The talk of Paul vs. The Brawling Brutes is interesting as it was reported on Wednesday that a feud between Paul and LA Knight is also being considered for after Money In the Bank. Knight and Paul are both being looked at as potential MITB briefcase winners, along with one other Superstar. You can click here for that report, which includes backstage notes on Money in the Bank, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and more.

The Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Saturday from the O2 Arena in London will feature Paul, Butch, Knight, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Santos Escobar.

