– The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens up with Kayla Braxton welcoming us to the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She’s joined by Wade Barrett, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. The “ole!” chants are already going for Sami Zayn as fans find their seats in the arena. Kayla sends well wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who can’t be here tonight due to his recent health issue. Rosenberg says it doesn’t feel like the same Kickoff without him, but Kayla says they will make him proud. The panel goes over tonight’s card now. We go to a video package for the Elimination Chamber.

The panel discusses the Women’s Chamber match now and we see the Chamber structure hanging high above the ring. Barrett predicts Raquel Rodriguez to win, while Patrick goes with Carmella and Rosenberg picks Asuka. Back from a break and we get a video for WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Barrett predicts The Grit Couple will win, while Patrick agrees, and Rosenberg goes with The Judgment Day. Back from a break and we get a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Barrett and Patrick predict Lashley to win, while Rosenberg goes with Lesnar.

Kayla shows us the video on Montreal’s wrestling history and Sami Zayn’s journey to the match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which was narrated and written by Ariel Helwani. We get a video on tonight’s Men’s Elimination Chamber now. Byron Saxton is backstage with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. He insults tonight’s challengers and says he is the now, and they are just lucky they get to experience him live. Theory laughs and walks of. We see the Chamber structure down over the ring now as the panel discusses the Chamber rules and tonight’s United States Title match. Barrett predicts Bronson Reed to win, while Patrick believes Seth Rollins win, and Rosenberg goes with Montez Ford.

Back from a break and the panel runs down tonight’s card one more time. We go to a lengthy video package for Zayn vs. Reigns with a look at what led to this match. Ariel Helwani joins the panel to discuss Zayn vs. Reigns and some of the Montreal wrestling history. Kayla hypes the Women’s Elimination Chamber and that’s it for the Kickoff pre-show.

– The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event opens up with a video package for tonight’s matches, set to “Psycho In My Head” by Skillet. We’re now live from a sold out Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Cole brings up the 1997 Montreal Screwjob and says the city needs tonight to be different. We go right to the ring for tonight’s Chamber opener.

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot: Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

The Elimination Chamber structure is already down over the ring as Samantha Irvin begins the introductions. The music hits and out first comes Asuka to a big pop. The winner of this match will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. Asuka makes her way out and into the Chamber. Asuka shakes the steel and plays to the crowd before entering her pod. Carmella is out next, moon-walking before entering the Chamber. Carmella taunts Asuka and then enters her pod. Raquel Rodriguez is out next. Rodriguez also taunts her opponents before she’s locked inside her own pod. Nikki Cross is out next and she’s fired up as she runs to the Chamber. Cross stops to taunt each opponent before she’s locked in. Natalya is out next to a pop from her home country, and she will start the match. Natalya visits her opponents, including Cross, who is sitting down rocking in her pod. Liv Morgan is out last to start things with Natalya, and she also stops to pay each opponent a visit.

The Chamber is locked up and the bell hits as Liv and Natalya size each other up. Natalya with a headlock takedown to start. Natalya drops Liv with a shoulder. They run the ropes and Natalya rolls Liv for 2. Liv with a 2 count of her own. They face off and smile at each other.

Natalya takes it to the steel and sends Liv in face-first. Liv sends Natalya into the steel over and over now. Liv with a double stomp to the back on the steel. Liv puts Natalya’s head through the steel and works her over as she screams out. Liv charges but Natalya moves and she hits Cross’ pod.

Natalya sends Liv back into a pod for a pop, then she sends her crashing into the edge of the pod again. Fans chant “one more time!” and Natalya gives them what they want. Natalya keeps control and chokes Liv with the steel now. The timer counts down and here comes Raquel.

Rodriguez unloads and lays Natalya out, then clotheslines her back down. Raquel fights Liv off and slams Natalya face-first into the mat. Raquel with a splash to both opponents in the corner, then she launches Natalya across the ring, then hits a fall-away slam to Liv for a pop. Raquel with a running big boot to Natalya. Raquel scoops Natalya to her shoulders and rams her into the steel wall a few times. Raquel scoops Natalya, then catches Liv for a double slam but Natalya turns it into a sunset flip into the steel, and they all go down.

Natalya brings Liv back into the ring for a Sharpshooter but Liv kicks her of. Natalya with a counter by the legs. Liv counters a submission with a roll-up for r2. Liv with a big kick. Raquel catches the Ob-Livion and Liv is hit with a double team with Natalya also taking Raquel down with double knees for 2. The timer counts down and in comes Cross.

Cross attacks Natalya, Raquel, then Liv. Cross continues running wild on all opponents but Raquel sends her face-first into the ring post. Raquel gets sent into the post now. Cross tosses Natalya to the steel next to Raquel. Liv knees Cross but misses the enziguri. Cross tosses Liv out to the steel with the others now. Cross catapults Liv face-first into a pod. Cross takes Natalya out, then rams Raquel into the steel a few times. Cross grinds Raquel’s face into the steel now. Cross grinds Raquel’s face into Carmella’s glass now and Carmella taunts her.

Cross climbs the steel now as fans pop. Cross is on top of Carmella’s pod. Cross finally takes off her ring jacket, then leaps off the pod to take down the other three opponents on the steel. Fans pop. Natalya and Liv stumble into the ring. Cross sits up and laughs, waving at the crowd. The timer counts down and in comes Carmella now. She covers Liv for 2, then covers Natalya for 2.

Carmella yells at Asuka in her pod. Carmella then shuts herself back into her pod as fans boo. Cross taunts her but turns around to Raquel driving her into Carmella’s pod, shattering the glass. Carmella then locks herself into another pod as a “holy shit!” chant starts up. Raquel covers Cross for the pin. Cross has been eliminated.

Raquel turns around to a second rope Codebreaker by Liv for 2. Liv crawls the cage, leaving Natalya and Raquel to go at it. Raquel rams Natalya into the corner. They fight in the corner and Raquel stomps away on Natalya now. Liv suddenly leaps off Asuka’s pod with a huge Sunset Bomb to Raquel. Carmella rushes in to cover Raquel for a 2 count. The timer counts down and in comes Asuka to a big pop. Asuka chases Carmella into a pod and unloads as fans pop.

Asuka kicks Carmella and grinds her face into the steel. Asuka with more big strikes to Carmella. Asuka kicks a pod and limps after Carmella ducks. Asuka chases her and hits a sliding kick. Asuka with a German suplex to Carmella. Asuka and Raquel face off with fans chanting for Asuka. Raquel levels her. Asuka with an Octopus stretch now. Asuka ends up dropping Raquel but Liv nails a missile dropkick to Asuka for 2. Liv blocks a Natalya powerbomb and hits a Codebreaker. Liv with the Ob-Livion but Carmella intercepts and gets rocked. Natalya with the Sharpshooter to Liv. Liv goes for the steel but Natalya pulls her back. Asuka with a submission to Liv while she’s still in the Sharpshooter as Liv fades. The referee calls it and Liv has been eliminated.

Natalya smiles at Asuka but they go at it. Natalya with the Sharpshooter but Carmella kicks Natalya in the head. Carmella covers Natalya for the pin. Natalya has been eliminated.

We’re down to Carmella, Asuka and Raquel now. Carmella ends up pinning Raquel after they all go at it. Carmella then nails a big kick to Asuka for a 2 count. Carmella yells about going to WrestleMania. Asuka catches a superkick and applies an ankle lock but Carmella resists. They trade pin attempts. Asuka with the Asuka Lock now as fans pop. Carmella taps out for the pin to win and advance to WrestleMania 39.

Winner and New #1 Contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair: Asuka

– After the match, the music hits as Asuka stands tall to a big pop. Cole confirms Asuka vs. Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the RAW Women’s Title as Asuka points up at the WrestleMania sign. We go to replays. Asuka continues her celebration.

– Back from a break and we get a video package for the next match.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bobby Lashley as Mike Rome does the introductions. Lashley hits the ring and poses in the corner as pyro goes off. Out next comes Brock Lesnar to a big pop and he’s all business tonight. Lesnar bounces around on the stage, then the pyro goes off and he marches to the ring. Lesnar doesn’t smile until he gets to ringside.

The bell rings and Lesnar rams Lashley into the corner, hits him with big thrusts, then a huge belly-to-belly suplex for a pop. Lesnar with more big corner thrusts, then knee strikes to the gut. Lesnar clotheslines Lashley to the floor.

Lesnar follows and beats Lashley some, then rolls him back in. Lashley meets Lesnar with a big Spear for a 2 count. Lashley waits for Lesnar to get up, then hits a second Spear. Lashley stalks Lesnar and goes for The Hurt Lock but Lesnar resists. Lesnar over-powers and nails the F5 for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Lesnar limps a bit but he’s up first. Lesnar goes for a second F5 and he hits it. Lashley kicks out just in time. Fans chant “one more time!” for the F5. Lesnar is up and he plays to the crowd for a big pop. Lashley blocks the F5 and hits a third Spear. Fans boo as Lashley yells at Lesnar to get up.

Lashley goes for The Hurt Lock again and this time it’s locked in. Lesnar resists but the submission is applied as the referee checks on Lesnar. Fans rally and Lesnar tries to break free but Lashley keeps it locked in. Lesnar starts to fade but he nails a low blow kick and Lashley goes down. The referee calls the match to boos.

Winner by DQ: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley’s music hits. Lesnar talks to referee Chad Patton and then drops him with the F5 for a big pop. Lesnar then delivers another F5 to Lashley. Lesnar brings Lashley to the floor, then takes apart the announce table. Lesnar puts Lashley through the table with another F5 as fans pop. Fans chant “holy shit!” as Lesnar smiles. Lesnar then grabs the referee and tosses him onto what’s left of the announce table with another F5. We go to replays and then Lesnar makes his exit.

– Back from a break and we see two fired up Montrealers in the front row – journalist Ariel Helwani and UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre. Cole refers to Helwani as world renowned and unbiased, which may be a dig at the tweets made by AEW President Tony Khan on Friday night.

– We get a video package for the next match.

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring for mixed tag team action and out first comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley with Dominik Mysterio. Damian Priest is staying in the back to prepare for his match. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are out next to a big pop. Edge runs around the stage as Phoenix looks on. They then pose together as the pyro goes off.

The Canadian crowd sings Edge’s theme. Phoenix is paying tribute to Bull Nakano with her face paint. Edge and Balor lock up to start. Balor drops Edge with a shoulder, then flexes to Beth. Balor turns around to Edge unloading on him.

Edge mounts Balor in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Beth tags in and they double team Balor. Ripley tags in to boos. They face off as Ripley talks trash and thy shove each other. They lock up and stay there. A clothesline does nothing to Beth, and vice-versa. Ripley talks more trash and tries again. Beth tells her to eat this bitch. They go at it and collide with more clothesline attempts. Ripley rocks Beth with a forearm and more punches. Dominik whispers something to Ripley from the apron and fans boo.

Fans chant “fuck you Dominik!” now it appears. Beth and Rhea lock up with a test of strength now. Ripley kicks Beth but can’t hit the Riptide. Beth dodges a clothesline and drops Ripley to send her to the floor for a breather. Beth stalks Dominik but turns around to deck Ripley. Beth chops Ripley and whips her into the steel ring steps as Dominik looks on.

Beth drops Rhea and goes to the top but Dominik distracts her from the apron, which causes Beth to lose her balance. Edge runs over at Dominik but Dominik retreats through the crowd. Rhea laughs and turns Beth upside down in the corner in a Tree of Woe, then kicks her. Fans sing “goodbye!” to Dominik as we see how Edge dropped Balor, allowing Dominik to escape.

Dominik comes back down the entrance-way to boos. Fans continue to chant “fuck you Dominik!” as Rhea and Beth go at it. Ripley stops a tag as Edge reaches. Beth counters and drops Ripley with a big DDT.

Balor goes under the ring, then comes crawling out on the other side, yanking Edge to the floor and lying him out to prevent a tag. Ripley decks Beth as she realizes she’s on her own. Beth dodges the Riptide, then rams Ripley into the turnbuckles. The heat for Dominik continues. Beth rocks Ripley up top but looks for a tag and Edge is still down on the floor. Beth chops Rhea and climbs up for a superplex. Ripley fights back but Beth takes control for a huge superplex as Dominik looks on. Beth is down clutching her back but fans pop big. Ripley is also clutching her lower back.

Balor drags Beth back but Beth kicks Ripley into him. Edge tags in and unloads on Balor to a big pop. Edge with signature offense but Balor takes him down and hits a stomp. Edge counters and applies a submission in the middle of the ring. Rhea runs in but Beth drops her. Beth applies the Edge-ucator while Edge has the same hold applied to Balor. The referee stops Dominik from running in as fans boo.

Ripley gets free and drops Beth with a headbutt. Dominik slides brass knuckles to Rhea, and she decks Edge with them. Rhea helps Balor lay on Edge for the close 2 count as Beth leaps over to break the pin up just in time. Beth knocks Rhea off the apron now. Beth mounts Rhea with right hands on the floor. Balor mounts Edge with punches in the ring as fans boo. Balor goes to the top but Beth sends Dominik into the ropes to crotch Balor, preventing the Coup de Grace. Dominik was arguing with the referee when hit, but now he falls to the floor.

Edge rocks Balor in the corner. Beth powerbombs Balor from the top while Rhea powerbombs Edge from the top in stereo. Rhea and Beth face off now and collide. Everyone is down now.

Dominik positions the steel ring steps and Rhea puts Beth down on them head-first. Dominik hands a steel chair to Rhea now. Balor makes Edge watch as Rhea goes for the Con-Chair-To but Beth breaks free. Beth sends Rhea into the steps, then nails a big Glam Slam on the floor. Edge takes advantage of Balor being shocked, then drops Balor with the Edge-ucution, then hits a big suicide dive to Dominik on the floor.

Edge yells out now for a pop, then enters the ring for a Spear but Balor intercepts him with a Slingblade. Balor runs for the corner dropkick but Edge meets him with a Spear. Beth rushes in and they hit the Shatter Machine on Balor. Edge covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Edge and Beth Phoenix

– After the match, the music hits as Edge and Beth recover to stand together. We go to replays. Dominik regroups with Balor and Ripley at ringside as they try to recover. Edge taunts them from the ring. Balor is seething as he threatens Edge. The Grit Couple goes back to the corner to pose and continue their celebration.

