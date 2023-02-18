Last night WWE held their go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of this evening’s Elimination Chamber premium live event in Montreal.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for those segments, which can be found below.

-Jamie Noble produced the Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler tag match.

-Michael Hayes produced the Hit Row being interrupted by Bray Wyatt & Uncle Howdy segment, as well as the Sami Zayn promo.

-Adam Pearce produced the Banger Bros vs. The Viking Raiders

-Petey Williams produced Asuka vs. Liv Morgan

-Jason Jordan produced the Madcap Moss vs. Gunther Intercontinental title match.

-Kenny Dykstra produced two dark show matchups.