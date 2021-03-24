WWE filed to trademark an interesting term for general pro wrestling use last week.

The USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) shows that WWE filed to trademark “Swing Is In The Air” on March 19.

The following use description was included with the filing:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

There is no word yet on what “Swing Is In The Air” will be used for, but we will keep you updated.

