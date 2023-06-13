WWE recently filed for an NXT related trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
On June 9th, WWE applied to trademark the term “NXT GOLD RUSH” for entertainment purposes, specifically wrestling events and exhibitions. Back in 2012, Dusty Rhodes had announced the Gold Rush tournament to determine the first-ever NXT Champion, a tournament that was won by Seth Rollins.
Full details can be found in the summary below.
Mark For: NXT GOLD RUSH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports information.