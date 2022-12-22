WWE Hall of Famer “The Godfather” Charles Wright underwent hip surgery this week.

The Godfather took to Facebook this week and noted that he underwent an operation on his hop at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, an operation he’s needed for some time.

“Finally getting that hip surgery done. [laughing emoji x 2],” he wrote.

The Godfather then posted an update, confirming that surgery was a success.

“Hip replacement surgery went real well. And I will say that morphine is a hell of a drug.. [thumbs up emoji] [cloud emoji x 4] [train emoji],” he wrote.

The Godfather, age 61, has not wrestled since 2014. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

You can see the related Facebook posts below:

