This year’s WWE SummerSlam PLE takes place on August 5th from Ford Field in Detroit, MI, a month after WWE holds the July 1st Money in the Bank PLE.

This year’s SummerSlam could feature some gold from the NXT brand as Boozer (#BWE), which has broken past WWE stories, noted that WWE has discussed having two NXT Titles involved in SummerSlam or during the week of the show.

Although not confirmed, the leading favorites to be defended at SummerSlam would be Carmelo Hayes’ NXT Title and Tiffany Stratton’s NXT Women’s Title.

It should be noted that NXT’s next PLE, the Great American Bash, takes place on July 30th. SummerSlam has sold just over 40,000 tickets, according to WrestleTix.