A new report has surfaced saying that WWE was very taken with W. Morrissey’s performance on last week’s AEW Dynamite.

The IMPACT star took on AEW’s Wardlow one-on-one as a favor to MJF, who is currently feuding with the War Pig. The two big men had a competitive brawl, but Morrissey would eventually fall victim to a powerbomb.

According to Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Morrissey caught the eye of his former employer, WWE, where he started working in 2011 as apart of their FCW brand before being moved to the main roster with his tag team partner, Enzo Amore (nZo). Morrissey was eventually released by WWE in 2018.

Zarian states that WWE was interested in knowing when Morrissey’s contract will come to an end with IMPACT, adding that there was no guarantee that they would take him back, but that there was some curiosity. Morrissey has been with IMPACT since 2021 after debuting at their Rebellion PPV.

Stay tuned.