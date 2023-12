After giving its talent and crew off for Christmas, WWE is returning to the road for its post-Christmas live event tour.

The tour includes a live event at Madison Square Garden. The dates include:

* Tuesday, December 26: WWE Holiday Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

* Tuesday, December 26: WWE Holiday Tour at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD.

* Wednesday, December 27: WWE Holiday Tour at TD Garden in Boston, MA.

* Wednesday, December 27: WWE Holiday Tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

* Thursday, December 28: WWE Holiday Tour at Place Bell in Montreal, Quebec.

* Thursday, December 28: WWE Holiday Tour at Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

* Friday, December 29: WWE Holiday Tour at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario.

* Friday, December 29: WWE Holiday Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

* Saturday, December 30: WWE Holiday Tour SuperShow at Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

* Monday, January 1: Monday Night RAW at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.