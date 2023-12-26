AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,942 tickets, and there are 880 left. It’s set up for 4,822 fans.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 8,700 fans for Revolution this past March. Here is the updated card for the show:

Continental Classic Gold League finals: Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

Continental Classic Blue League finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

ROH Tag Team Champions MJF & Samoa Joe defend against The Devil’s Henchmen

Keith Lee to appear