WWE Legend Tatanka has been invited to the upcoming WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special.

“The Native American” Tatanka took to Facebook this week and revealed that WWE has invited him to appear at the 30th Anniversary of RAW on January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

“To the #TatankaNation Thx always for your overwhelming support! Want all of u to know I’ve been invited to the 30th Anniversary Celebration of #WWERAW Jan. 23rd in Philadelphia! Memories of many barn burners at the Philly Spectrum [fire emoji] WWE Tatanka #WWE #WWEUniverse #Tatanka,” he wrote.

Tatanka did not wrestle during the RAW premiere on January 11, 1993, but he did appear in a pre-recorded promo to talk about WWE’s “Headlock on Hunger” campaign.

It remains to be seen if Tatanka will accept the RAW 30 invite. WWE has been working on plans for the special episode for weeks now, and it was recently revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be there.

The RAW 30th Anniversary episode is being billed as “RAW Is XXX,” as seen in the logo above.

