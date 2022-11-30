WWE star Dakota Kai recently joined the Getting Over program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Damage CTRL member discussing her brief free agency period after the company had released her earlier in the year.

Kai reveals that she did have some talks with some other promotions during that time, mostly indies, but that nothing ever panned out. Eventually, she would be hit up by Triple H for a return.

The talks never got super far, but we definitely touched base. I didn’t hear anything for a few weeks until Triple H contacted me. There were a few independent promotions here and there, but it was ‘lax talks,’ I would say. They never progressed to anything further. At that point in time, I had waited a few weeks. I think it was meant to be when Triple H called me because at that time, I felt good, I felt ready to get back in the ring and sure enough, this guy calls and wants me back. Yeah, there were talks.

Kai made her return at SummerSlam this past August, along with IYO Sky and Bayley Her and Sky currently hold the WWE women’s tag team titles.

