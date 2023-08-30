The WWE Producers for Monday’s Payback go-home edition of RAW from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, have been revealed below, courtesy of Fightful Select. The WWE Producers for Monday’s Main Event tapings to air on Thursday are also included. You can click here for our detailed RAW report, and you can click here for Main Event spoilers.

* Shawn Daivari produced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green vs. Katana Chance for Main Event

* Robert Roode produced JD McDonagh vs. Akira Tozawa for Main Event

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the opener with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest

* Shane Helms produced The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

* Jason Jordan produced Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Adam Pearce produced the segment with Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

* Chris Park produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

* Shawn Daivari produced the segment with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez

* Tyson Kidd and Petey Williams produced the Falls Count Anywhere main event with Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

There was no producer listed for the in-ring segment that saw The Miz dress up as LA Knight.

