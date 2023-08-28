– The Payback go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who passed away last Wednesday at the age of 79, and Bray Wyatt, who passed away at the age of 36 on Thursday. We’re now live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Cole says last week we lost two beloved members of the WWE family – Funk and Wyatt. He says tonight we will celebrate their lives on RAW. Cole says they both wanted nothing more than to entertain the fans, so tonight WWE will entertain.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest

We go right to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn by himself. Damian Priest is out next with his Money In the Bank briefcase, but that’s it.

Cole says Priest asked for this match. We see how The Judgment Day lost the six-man main event last week, and how Sami taunted them as the show went off the air. That is why Priest was upset enough to ask for the match. Cole says Priest and Zayn both asked their partners to stay backstage for this match. The bell rings and they lock up. Priest takes it to the ropes and backs off, then applies a headlock.

Priest drops Zayn and works him over. Priest with another headlock. Sami comes back with a deep arm drag. Priest misses a big strike in the corner, and Sami fights back but Priest beats him down in the corner and unloads. Priest whips Sami across the ring but runs into a back elbow.

Sami decks Priest off the middle rope for a 1 count. They go at it and Sami ends up hitting a modified moonsault to the floor. Sami hypes the crowd up now. Sami brings Priest back in and mounts him with rights in the corner. Priest brings Sami out of the corner and they trade shots until Priest turns Sami inside out with a lariat for boos.

Priest keeps the attack going now, dropping Sami in the corner again now. Priest with the running splash in the corner, then a big sit-out suplex. Sami kicks out at 2. Priest applies a headlock now to ground Sami. Sami fights up and out, kicking Priest to stun him.

Sami sends Priest to the floor. Sami goes to leap out with a dive but Priest jumps up on the apron to cut him off. They go at it and tangle but Priest is sent into the ring post while on the apron, sending him to the floor. Sami looks to nail Priest with a dive but Priest intercepts him in mid-air, driving him face-first into the announce table with a Flatliner. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re fighting in the corner now. Sami slides down to block a superplex, and hits a big Sunset Bomb for 2. Sami keeps fighting and sends Priest to the floor. Sami then hits a big flip dive to Priest but also lands hard.

Sami brings it back in and keeps control but Priest grabs him from up top. Sami blocks a South of Heaven chokeslam and hits the Blue Thunderbomb. Priest kicks out and Sami can’t believe it. Priest rolls to the floor for a breather. Priest ends up hanging Sami up on the top rope, then coming back in with a thrust kick.

Sami fights out of a Razor’s Edge attempt, then hits a big Exploder suplex into the corner. Sami readies for a Helluva Kick from the corner but JD McDonagh is there now. JD grabs the leg, which leads to Priest hitting a South of Heaven chokeslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. JD enters the ring and helps raise Priest’s arm in victory, but Priest snatches it away. Priest shoves JD to the mat, then yells at him, warning him to stay out of his business. Priest exits as JD yells for him. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens hits the ring now. Sami and Owens double team JD now. Owens with a big Stunner as Priest watches from the ramp. Sami nails a Helluva Kick to JD now. Sami and Owens hug as fans cheer them on. Priest turns and walks to the back as Sami’s music starts back up.

– We see what happened between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week. Rollins will call Nakamura out later tonight.

– We see The New Day warming up backstage. We also see The Viking Raiders. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Drew McIntyre is backstage looking at a photo that shows him wearing neon green trunks. Akira Tozawa hesitates but tells McIntyre it looks good. Tozawa walks off. Matt Riddle walks up and this gear change was his idea, but Drew does not approve. Riddle asks how about they get matching kilts. Drew is not interested and goes to walk off but Riddle suggests they get ringside seats for The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders. Drew ends up agreeing because he wants to see The Vikings get a beatdown.

– We go to a new video package with Raquel Rodriguez. She addresses WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and how she thinks she runs RAW. She says Rhea is the most dominant woman in WWE, except for Raquel. She says if Rhea wants her to stay out of her business, then she needs to stop using her size as an advantage. Raquel will not let Rhea run through this division, and will not let her get away with everything, especially after what she did to Liv Morgan. Raquel goes on and says she’s been waiting weeks for this, to show her what it’s like to be at the mercy of someone stronger. She says every woman has insecurity and weaknesses, but Rhea just cannot stand up to her. Raquel goes on and says she will take the title from Rhea at Payback by cutting her down to size.

– We see Becky Lynch warming up backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype John Cena’s upcoming return.

– We go back to the ring and the crowd pops big as LA Knight’s music hits. However, The Miz comes out instead, and he’s dressed like LA.

Miz hits the ring and begins mocking LA with all of his sayings and mannerisms. Yeah! What?! Yeah! Miz goes on taking shots at LA, while dressed as LA. He pulls out a box of LA t-shirts and asks who wants free LA merchandise. Miz then tosses the gear and begins taking off his LA outfit as fans boo.

Miz says the fans are pathetic… they will cheer for anything, so their support means nothing. He goes on ripping the fans and LA. Miz says he doesn’t do catchphrases. Miz goes on about how he is all about reality and when he beats LA, it will be over. Miz says fans will cheer lame names or catchphrases, but they will not cheer losers and that’s just what LA will be when he beats him at Payback. Miz goes on and says then everyone will be talking about… M-I-Z. Yeah. Miz makes his exit now.

– We see Shinsuke Nakamura’s recent promo on how WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has a bad back. Rollins is shown backstage now, apparently in deep thought. Rollins will call Nakamura out later on.

The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Matt Riddle, holding the photo of Drew McIntyre in the neon green trunks. McIntyre is out next in street clothes. They take their seats at ringside. The Viking Raiders are out next – Ivar and Erik with Valhalla. We see what happened between these three tag teams last week. The bell hits as Woods and Erik lock up, and take it to the corner.

Woods with a headlock and a takedown. Woods works on the arm now as McIntyre and Riddle look on. Erik rocks Woods but Woods nails a forearm right back. They tangle and Erik catches Woods in mid-air for a big slam. Ivar comes for the double team now.

Erik is the legal man again as he drops Woods for 2. Ivar tags back in and works Woods over while Erik holds him in the corner. Fans rally for The New Day but Ivar drops Woods with a big knee, then beats him into the corner. Woods fights out but can’t make the tag. Woods tries again and in comes Kofi to a big pop. Kofi unloads on both opponents for a pop now.

Kofi with a top rope crossbody for 2 on Ivar. Kofi goes on and hits a Boom Drop on Ivar. Erik and Valhalla pull Ivar to the floor for a breather, but Woods runs over and sends Erik into the announce table. Kofi then flies out and does the same to Ivar. The New Day dances and poses on top of the announce table now while The Viking Raiders are down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ivar flattens Kofi with a running crossbody for 2 after The Vikings dominated during the break. Ivar with big back elbows in the corner now. Kofi comes back with a big dropkick.

Kofi look to make a tag but Valhalla hits the apron to taunt Woods. Ivar takes advantage of the distraction and drops Kofi to prevent the tag. Ivar splashes Kofi in the corner, then whip him into a lariat by Erik. Kofi takes more punishment from Erik now as Valhalla screams out.

Erik continues dominating Kofi. Ivar tags back in and keeps the assault going, grinding Kofi’s face into the mat. Ivar with a big crossbody forearm and boot to the face as Erik tags in. Fans rally for Kofi now. Erik beats Kofi down in the corner and Ivar joins in as the referee is occupied with a frustrated Woods. Kofi looks to make a comeback while The Vikings have words with Drew, but Ivar nails a big boot to the jaw for 2. Fans rally for Kofi again. Ivar with another big shot in the corner, then he clubs Kofi to the mat again.

Ivar yells at Kofi to stay down. Ivar with more offense but Kofi moves to avoid a sit-down splash. Woods finally tags in and he unloads on both opponents. Woods with the big Honor Roll to Ivar for a close 2 count as Riddle and McIntyre look on. Ivar decks Woods and tags in Erik. Woods drops Ivar but Erik nails a big Full Nelson into a knee to the neck. Woods kicks out at 2. Kofi is back on the apron now and they double team Ivar. Kofi slips on the double team but still covers until Erik breaks it up at 2.

Ivar ends up ducking Trouble In Paradise. They both tumble to the floor. Kofi is sent to the steel steps but he leaps over them. Kofi flies off the steps but Ivar grabs him in mid-air for a big slam at ringside. Ivar scoops Kofi and drives him into the barrier but they also land on McIntyre and Riddle. Riddle is furious now. He starts tossing furniture at ringside. Drew tosses one of the announcer’s chairs at Erik but it misses him and lays Woods out at ringside.

Ivar takes Drew out with a big cannonball off the apron. The Vikings end up double teaming Kofi in the ring now. They spike Kofi in the middle of the ring with Ragnarok, then Erik covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, The Vikings quickly head to the ramp as the music hits and Valhalla joins them. We go to replays. The Vikings stand tall on the ramp now as McIntyre and Riddle help Kofi tend to Woods on the other side of the ring on the floor. McIntyre apologizes.

– We go backstage to The Judgment Day. Finn Balor tells Damian Priest they need to get on the same page for their big shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Payback, they need to get it together. Priest agrees and says they need to focus on The Judgment Day, not outside people like JD McDonagh. Balor says JD is the only reason Priest won tonight, but then Priest left JD down in the ring. Priest says he only cares about the family. They argue and Priest is about to take Balor to take a hike, but WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley speaks up, telling them both to shut up. Rhea say the only people in The Judgment Day handling or caring about their business right now is she and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. She says they always talk about being the most dominant, but they can’t stop arguing every week. She goes on about how this is making them look weak, so people like Raquel Rodriguez are coming for her. Rhea says they must make things right at Payback, and remind everyone how they are a force to be reckoned with and that they win when needed. Rhea says if they all don’t walk out of Payback with gold, then there will be some changes around here. Rhea and Dominik walk off as Priest and Balor face off. Priest raises his Money In the Bank briefcase and says something about having no problem winning gold.

– Still to come, a tribute to Bray Wyatt. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers send us to the Bray Wyatt video tribute from SmackDown. We come back to a “thank you Bray!” chant now as the Fireflies fill the arena. Wyatt’s music now hits as the spotlight focuses on the empty rocking chair. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how The Viking Raiders won earlier tonight. Kofi Kingston is backstage now, walking out of the trainer’s room when Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre stop him to ask how Xavier Woods is doing. Kofi says Woods isn’t doing good. Drew says the chair was an accident but Kofi says everything is cool with Drew because they know he doesn’t throw cheap shots, and Woods knows what comes with being out there. Drew says next week they will take care of this Vikings problem, and he’s going to talk to Adam Pearce about not having to tag in during the match. Drew walks off. Kofi and Riddle aren’t sure what Drew means, but Riddle knows they are still a team. Riddle hurries away and tells Drew to wait.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes Imperium – Ludwig Kaiser with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Giovanni Vinci. GUNTHER stands on top of the announce table while Kaiser and Vinci stand guard down below. We see how Chad Gable defeated GUNTHER last week by count out.

Fans boo as GUNTHER takes the mic now. He says last week Gable made history by becoming the first man to beat The Ring General in more than 500 days… but by count out in a title match. GUNTHER says technically Gable got a victory but he has won nothing because I’m still standing here as your Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion. Fans boo and tell GUNTHER he sucks. He says perhaps Gable has achieved one thing… pissing GUNTHER off! GUNTHER rants in his native tongue now. He says now Gable has his attention and his focus, and if Gable thinks he’s coming between GUNTHER and his rightful legacy then so be it because next week he will challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Heavyweight Title of Monday Night RAW! But just like you won’t beat me next week, tonight you definitely will not beat my best man, Ludwig… the music interrupts and out comes Alpha Academy – Gable with Otis and Maxxine Dupri. Gable says normally he’d give them a big “Shoosh!” but not tonight because GUNTHER was making some pretty good points, my friend. Gable goes on about how GUNTHER has been unbeatable on the main roster for almost 2 years… until last week, my friend. Gable says it only took him 10 seconds to hand GUNTHER his first loss next week it won’t take but 3 seconds because he’s winning the title with the 1-2-3, baby! Gable says but that’s next week and this is tonight, so Kaiser… get in the ring so I can cook you up Memphis style, baby! Thank you!

The bell rings and Gable quickly goes for a pin but only gets a 1 count. They tangle some more until Gable sends Kaiser over the top rope to the floor. Gable then leaps off the apron with a big cannonball to the floor to keep Kaiser down. Gable stands tall for a big “thank you!” as fans cheer him on. GUNTHER and Vinci slowly walk away as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. GUNTHER is no longer at ringside. Kaiser fights a submission off as Otis barks from ringside with Maxxine next to him. Kaiser grounds Gable in the middle of the ring now as fans rally for Gable. Kaiser works on the arm now. Gable mounts some offense and grounds Kaiser by his arm now.

Kaiser fights out and drops Gable, then stomps away as Vinci watches. Kaiser drops Gable with a big shoulder out of the corner. Kaiser with a big chop but Gable comes back and applies an ankle lock. Kaiser gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Kaiser fights out of the corner now, hitting a big knee to the face and a lariat. They go at it and Gable launches Kaiser across the ring. Kaiser has his arm and wrist hurt again, so Gable focuses on this. Gable goes up top but Kaiser rocks him, then ends up hitting a running European uppercut to knock Gable from the top out to the floor. Gable lands hard and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Gable with a big belly-to-belly suplex and more offense. Kaiser with headbutts to fight free. Kaiser works Gable over and sends him shoulder-first into the corner. Kaiser dropkicks Gable to the floor, then mocks Otis. Kaiser brings it back in to chop and kick Gable in the corner.

Fans rally for Gable now as he chops Kaiser. Gable charges but Kaiser catches him in a big face-first slam to the mat. Kaiser unloads with more offense in the corner now. Gable fights out and now they unload with strikes. Kaiser rocks Gable but Gable hits the side Russian leg sweep.

Gable comes back with a German suplex attempt but Kaiser drops him with a rolling DVD, then nails a big punt kick in the face for 2. They tangle and Gable sends Kaiser to the floor. Kaiser runs back in but Gable mounts offense, then hits a neckbreaker. Gable goes up top but misses the moonsault. Kaiser looks to counter but Gable spikes him into the floor for 2. Kaiser blocks a roll-up, rocks Gable, but then misses a suplex. Gable ends up charging Kaiser and they both tumble to the floor. Gable goes up top and hits a moonsault to the floor, taking Vinci and Kaiser down as Maxxine cheers him on.

Gable brings it back in but misses the moonsault as Kaiser gets his boots up. Gable comes back and applies the ankle lock submission but Kaiser fights and kicks him away. Gable comes right back but Kaiser ends up breaking the hold.

Kaiser with a big uppercut and more offense but Gable slides off his shoulders. Gable with Chaos Theory in the middle of the ring for the pin but Vinci leaps in just in time to make the save. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Chad Gable

– After the bell, Gable is double teamed until Otis rushes the ring and levels Vinci. Otis pounds on Vinci in the corner now until Kaiser makes the save. They double team Otis and send him to the floor. Gable is double teamed again to boos now. GUNTHER makes his way back down and into the ring. The Ring General grabs Gable for a powerbomb as fans boo, and Vinci and Kaiser look out at the crowd. Gable blocks the powerbomb and takes GUNTHER down into a submission as fans pop. Vinci and Kaiser turn back around now, and Gable is triple teamed. A furious GUNTHER now plants Gable into the mat with a powerbomb. Imperium stands tall over Gable as the music hits and fans boo.

– We see Seth Rollins backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a tribute video for former RAW guest star Bob Barker, who passed away at the age of 99 on Saturday.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a big pop as fans begin singing his song. Rollins stands in the middle of the ring now, posing with his arms out as the singing goes on for more than a minute. Rollins then bows for a pop.

Rollins gives a shout-out to Memphis and says “Yowie! Wowie!” in a tribute to Bray Wyatt. Rollins goes on about being a revolutionary and a visionary, he is… Seth Freakin’ Rollins! Rollins says it’s been a long week so he will keep this short and sweet… Shinsuke Nakamura… fans boo as Rollins says his name. Rollins says this Saturday he will give Nakamura what he wants, a shot at the title, so how about, right here and right now, Nakamura come to the ring and give Rollins what he wants.

Rollins says if Nakamura has more mind games to play or more mean things to say, then why not Shinsuke down that aisle and say it in my face. The Memphis crowd once again breaks out in a “Whoop that trick!” chant but the chant goes on while others sing. Rollins tells Nakamura to come on down because you don’t to deprive these fine people tonight, they wanted to see your entrance so they can sing your song. Oh yeah… they don’t sing your song. Rollins laughs. Rollins says if Nakamura isn’t coming out, maybe they should head down to Beale Street so Rollins can have a tall, stiff drink, and let you guys sing his song all night long.

Fans begin singing again. We hear a gong sound as a video starts up on the big screen. Nakamura is shown training and kicking around. Nakamura speaks in Japanese but we have subtitles. He says he does not want to simply defeat Rollins, the champion… he wants do dismantle Rollins, the man. Nakamura wants Rollins’ wife to know that he is the reason she has to help Rollins out of bed, he is the reason Rollins won’t be able to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day. Nakamura goes on and says Rollins’ body is broken, it has betrayed him, and Rollins knows this. Nakamura says he is going to destroy Rollins’ back and put him out of his misery. Nakamura says Rollins has no honor, no code, no future.

The video ends with a replay of Nakamura standing over Rollins in the middle of the ring from a few weeks back. Fans boo as we come back to Rollins, who is still standing in the middle of the ring. Rollins asks if that’s it… is that it, from the legendary Shinsuke Nakamura… a video package?

Rollins wants to know what happened to the Nakamura who headlined the Tokyo Dome, or lit the world on fire when he came to NXT. Rollins says one month ago he would have given Nakamura the shirt off his back, the same back that’s broken in four places, but his broken back didn’t stand in the way of winning the title, and it won’t stand in the way of Rollins beating Nakamura’s ass at Payback. Rollins says when the bell rings and he gets his hands on Nakamura, he will pummel and maul, and won’t stop until someone pulls him off.

Rollins says then, in that moment, when Nakamura is lying in defeat, he will know he can never take anything from Rollins… not the WWE World Heavyweight Title, not his future and not his family. Rollins goes on with his promo but fans start screaming as Nakamura rushes in and drops Rollins from behind. Fans boo now as Nakamura holds Rollins’ head up from behind. Nakamura says something in Rollins’ ear now. Cole says it was, “I told you to watch your back!”

The boos from the crowd get louder now as Nakamura stands up and delivers a stiff kick to the head, laying Rollins back out. Nakamura now stands tall over Rollins and makes his exit as the music hits. Rollins is still flat on his back.

– We go backstage to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Sami says they are so tired of doing this thing with The Judgment Day week after week, month after month. He says they always find a way to come back, play with the rules, use the numbers game… like what happened to him earlier tonight and a few weeks back. And now they’re getting a title shot at Payback? Sami says if they want to do this one more time, then fine, we will do this one more time. Sami asks Owens if he wants to explain how it’s going down this time? Owens says this time the rules will not play in the favor of The Judgment Day… Owens and Sami are tired of this, and so tired that they went to Adam Pearce… and what’s Pittsburgh? The Steel City? Yes… this will be a Street Fight… a Steel City Street Fight. Owens says there has been a lot of crazy in WWE, even he was thrown off a Steel Cage, but all of that is nothing compared to what we will do to you because we are ending this once and for all.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring and out comes Tommaso Ciampa as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Bronson Reed immediately attacks Ciampa on the stage, decking him from behind.

Reed takes the fight to the ring and goes in but does not see Ciampa back on his feet. Ciampa fights from the apron now, and Reed is back on the floor. Ciampa with a big running knee strike, then a diving knee from the apron to stun Reed on the floor. Fans pop while Ciampa yells from the apron, “Let’s go!,” as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway as Ciampa takes Reed down and unloads with offense. Ciampa with a Thesz Press off the turnbuckles, but Reed ends up cutting Ciampa off with a huge splash.

Ciampa is worked over but he comes back with a knee and a Sleeper hold. Reed breaks free with a splash back into the corner but Ciampa ends up nailing a dropkick into the corner. They go on and Ciampa hits the Air Raid Crash for a big pop.

Reed easily drops Ciampa with a standing splash as Ciampa charges. Reed with a running sitdown powerbomb for 2. Reed tries to take Ciampa up top but Ciampa fights back. Reed pounds on Ciampa and launches him onto the steel steps at ringside. Reed then leaps off the apron with a flying shoulder tackle. They bring it back in and Ciampa counters with Willow’s Bell but Reed hangs on.

Ciampa quickly follows up with a running knee to the face for 2. Ciampa charges again but Reed cuts him off in mid-air and rocks him. More back and forth with big strikes now until Ciampa hits the Crucifix Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, Ciampa heads right to the floor as the music hits. We go to replays. Ciampa celebrates in the front row with fans now as a frustrated Reed looks on from the ring.

– Jackie Redmond is backstage with Becky Lynch now. Redmond asks if she’s had second thoughts about tonight’s match with Zoey Stark. Lynch admits she’s had second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth thoughts, but she’s all about beating Zoey. She goes on and says Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus have backed her into a corner for months, and she would not want the easy way out. Lynch says The Man is coming around tonight and she’s bringing a lot of chaos. Lynch walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Ripley whispers something in Mysterio’s ear at ringside, then they enter the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in the front row. The announcers hype the WWE Women’s World Title match for Payback. Ripley is in the ring now and she has a mic. Ripley dismisses the idea of Raquel Rodriguez cutting her down to size and says that is funny coming from someone who had to fake an injury just to get one over on her. Ripley says she’s not going to complain about that and blame Raquel, and she’s not going to stand here and go over all of her achievements because we’d be here all night, and the title around her waist says everything.

Ripley says Raquel thinks she will take the title at Payback but that’s just another reason why she’s just an idiot. Ripley says Raquel does have a lot going for her – she’s big, tough, strong, but she’s not Rhea Bloody Ripley. Fans pop. Ripley says Raquel can talk all she wants but when it comes to Payback, Mami is walking out as champion. Ripley says Raquel just doesn’t learn her lessons, you know? The music hits and out comes Raquel to a pop.

Raquel marches out and hits the ring as they go at it. Raquel launches Ripley into the corner, then unloads. Raquel sends Ripley into the opposite corner for a big splash, then hits a fall-away slam to send Ripley to the floor for a breather. Raquel turns around to Mysterio standing there as fans boo. She taunts Mysterio but Ripley attacks from behind. Raquel ends up blocking a Riptide in the middle of the ring, then she hits a hip toss and a big clothesline. Raquel yells out as a shocked and stunned Ripley stumbles to the floor with Mysterio to regroup. Ripley is furious now as she yells back at Raquel, who is taunting her from the ring. Mysterio yells a warning and says Raquel has really messed up now to end the segment.

– Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus are backstage now. Trish says Becky Lynch is the idiot for asking for this match tonight, and for giving the fastest rising star in WWE free reign to decimate you. Stratus asks Stark if she will leave some of Lynch for their Payback match. Stark says don’t worry… when she’s done with The Man, she will leave plenty for Stratus to have in the Steel Cage. They hype tonight’s main event as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype WWE Payback.

– The announcers send us to a video tribute for WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. We come back to fans chanting for Funk now.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere main event as Becky Lynch comes out first to a big pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton sitting in the front row again as Lynch looks on from the ring. Out next comes Zoey Stark with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Stark is carrying a kendo stick, so Lynch goes to ringside to grab a kendo stick of her own. Stark and Lynch slowly enter the ring as the bell hits and they go at it with the kendo sticks.

Lynch unloads while looking out at Trish, who is wincing. Lynch with a leg sweep for 2. Lynch chokes Stark with the stick, forcing Trish to watch. Stark gets the bottom rope but that does nothing in this match. They end up on the floor and Trish unloads with kendo stick shots in front of the referee.

Lynch rocks Trish and flies off the top, taking them both down at ringside against the barrier. Lynch with a 2 count at ringside. Stark fights back and drops Lynch for a 2 count after using the steel steps. Stark brings it back in and springboards for a missile dropkick. Lynch kicks out at 2. Trish tosses a steel chair in but it hits Stark in the face by accident. Lynch with another 2 count.

Trish tosses more chairs in the ring now and Stark starts burying Lynch under them. Fans chant for tables now. Stark takes Lynch up top to slam her on the pile of chairs but Lynch fights back and ends up draping Stark over the top rope for the flying leg drop. Stark kicks out at 2. Lynch goes for the Dis-Arm-Her but Stark escapes and sends Lynch down into the pile of chairs.

Lynch blocks the Z360 and hits the Man-Handle Slam but Trish breaks the pin up just in time. Lynch ends up chasing Trish around the ring. Trish laughs at her and swings a kendo stick but Lynch catches it and unloads with kendo stick shots. Trish tries to run away but Lynch continues beating her to the stage with kendo stick shots. Lynch turns around to Stark decking her with a chair shot. Stark with a 2 count on the stage as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch knocks Stark back over the barrier as they have bee fighting in the crowd. Lynch leaps off the barrier, then hits a big Bexploder suplex into the barrier. Stark kicks out at 2. Fans go wild as Lynch starts pulling tables from under the ring. Stark decks Lynch to stop the tables from coming out. Stark works Lynch over and brings her back in. Stark takes a chair from the chair pile, and unload to keep her down. Stark launches herself in from the apron with a corkscrew plancha but Lynch hangs in there. Lynch ends up in control of Stark up top now.

Lynch with a big superplex on top of several chairs. Stark still kicks out at 2. Lynch goes out and takes apart the announce table, then slams Stark face-first. Lynch goes on top of the table and looks to put Stark through it with a Man-Handle Slam, but Stark fights back with elbows and Stratus assists with a trip. Stark stands over Lynch on the table now, and nails a big kick to the face but Lynch kicks out. Fans boo but Stark yells back at them.

Stark works Lynch over at ringside now. Lynch counters and sends Stark into the barrier, and also decks Trish to send her over the announce table. Lynch takes Stark on top of the barrier now for a big Man-Handle Slam onto production cases but Stratus charges from behind and hits a big bulldog from a table. Trish helps drag Stark over for the pin but Lynch kicks out just in time. Lynch is double teamed now as they take her into the crowd to more production cases and tables.

Lynch is still trying to fight them both off while on top of a table, or two, that is stacked on top of a production case, or two. Lynch ends up tossing Stark off to the floor. Trish and Lynch go at it now, trading strikes. Trish misses the Chick Kick but they both keep fighting. Stark leaps back up top and goes for a big lariat, but Lynch side-steps it and Stark accidentally knocks Trish down below into the table and other debris.

Stark is shocked now as she and Lynch are up top on the production stack, looking down at Trish, flat on her back. Lynch quickly follows-up with a Man-Handle Slam to smash Stark from up high through the table and debris down below. Lynch then covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, the music hits as fans cheer and Lynch tries to recover. We go to replays. Michael Cole hypes Lynch vs. Stratus in the Steel Cage match this coming Saturday in Pittsburgh. Lynch is sitting up on the production case now, while we see Stark and Stratus hurting while down on the floor. The final RAW before WWE Payback goes off the air.

