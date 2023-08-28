Impact Wrestling is returning to the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the Emergence Fallout TV tapings to air on upcoming AXT TV episodes. Below is the current announced card for tonight:

* New Impact World Tag Team Champion Zachary Wentz vs. Chris Sabin

* X-Division Champion Lio Rush vs. Kevin Knight in a non-title match

* Subculture vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Dani Luna

* The Design vs. Eric Young and Laredo Kid

* Dirty Dango and Alpha Bravo vs. Tommy Dreamer and Channing Decker

* 10-Knockout Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to Knockouts World Champion Trinity at Victory Road on Friday, September 8

