The next Ultimate X match will be held on the 1000th episode of Impact Wrestling, and it could end up being a special edition of the Impact-exclusive bout that is the signature of the X-Division.

Impact has announced Ultimate X will be featured on the upcoming Impact 1000 episode. There’s no word yet on participants or what the winner might earn. This looks to be the 50th Ultimate X match in company history, but it remains to be seen if Impact will do anything special to mark the milestone.

The first was held on August 20, 2003 at the NWA-TNA Weekly PPV #59, and saw Michael Shane capture the X-Division Title by defeating Frankie Kazarian and then-champion Chris Sabin. The last Ultimate X was held at Slammiversary this past July, with Kushida defeating Jake Something, Mike Bailey, Alan Angels, Kevin Knight, and Jonathan Gresham to become the new #1 contender to the X-Division Title, which is currently held by Lio Rush. Kushida still has not received his title shot. Rush captured the title from Chris Sabin that same night, and still has not defended.

It looks like the 1000th episode of Impact will air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road edition. The special episode will be taped on Saturday, September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Impact will also tape additional episodes that night to carry them to Bound For Glory. This is the day after the 2023 Victory Road pay-per-view from the same venue.

Below is the updated card for Impact 1000:

* Ultimate X with competitors TBA

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016, opponents TBA

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.