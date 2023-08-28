As if the CM Punk and Jack Perry drama wasn’t enough for the latest backstage saga in AEW, a new report reveals that Punk dealt with some travel issues ahead of yesterday’s All In event from London.

According to Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling the “Real” World Champion arrived in the U.K. on Saturday morning at Heathrow airport. However, he found no AEW representative waiting to welcome him or provide him a car service to his hotel. Punk would then text the driver that AEW gave him, but his message bounced back as the number was invalid.

Facing the situation, Punk opted to purchase a train ticket and navigate to his hotel independently. Unfortunately he got lost en route and was forced to ask some fans to help him find his way.

