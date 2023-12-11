WWE filed the following with The United States District Court California Northern District (San Jose) California:

In accordance with the Court’s Standing Order for Civil Cases, Section IV.F.1, Plaintiff MLW Media LLC and Defendant World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (together, the “Parties”), hereby submit this Notice of Settlement to notify the Court that the Parties have settled this action. The Parties are in the process of completing the final settlement documents and expect to file the appropriate dismissal papers within the next thirty (30) days.

There is a court-ordered hearing on January 24 for the two sides to discuss the settlement.

They have until January 18 to file with the court “the status of settlement efforts as well as the amount of additional time necessary to finalize and file a dismissal.” If they do so before 1/18, the hearing will automatically be canceled.