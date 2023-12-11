There are about to be a lot of big name free agents in the wrestling business.

Fightful Select is reporting that Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Alex Hammerstone, QT Marshall, Dustin Rhodes, Deonna Purrazzo and others have all been confirmed as having deals coming up in 2024.

According to the report, Rollins’ deal with WWE is up in June of 2024 and the two sides have yet to start discussions regarding a new contract.

Rollins, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the Raw side of things in WWE, is well-liked and respected within the company. The belief is that a deal will inevitably be offered at some point, with it even being considered a priority for the company.

The company re-signed a number of talents to new contracts when AEW launched back in 2019, locking many top talents into lengthy five-year deals that are now due up in the new year in 2024. Whether or not Rollins was among those there were resigned in this fashion is unclear.

Becky Lynch’s deal with WWE is also reportedly up in June.