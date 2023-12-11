What does Braun Strowman think of the WWE return of CM Punk?

“The Monster Among Men” was asked about the return of “The Best in the World” to the company during a recent interview with SportsKeeda’s Riju Dasgupta.

“He’s doing his job,” Strowman said. “At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and well, it looks like he’s doing it.”

Strowman continued, “I’ve heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I’ll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands, just like anybody else.”

Check out the complete interview at SportsKeeda.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.