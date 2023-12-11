“Main Event” Jey Uso and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes weren’t just a make-shift tag-team when they captured the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships earlier this year.

Not in the eyes of the “YEET!”-master.

Jey Uso recently appeared as a guest on WWE’s The Bump and spoke about his relationship with Cody and how they have gotten closer as friends since he has switched brands from SmackDown to join him on Raw on Monday nights.

“I got love for Cody Rhodes, everybody knows that,” Uso said. “This is almost a decade ago, always worked with him, had a great mind for the business, just like his father. That’s why he called me because he knows I have a lot more to offer.”

He continued, “I do got love for Cody. I think we became way more closer together now that I’ve been on Raw. I lost my brothers, but I kind of gained another one. I’m still learning from him too. Seeing his position now, I just want to rise up too.”

Check out the complete episode of WWE’s The Bump featuring “Main Event” Jey Uso via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.