Lexis King’s fans have a name for themselves.

“The Registered Lex-Offenders.”

During a recent Twitch Live Stream, the WWE NXT Superstar formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr. in AEW spoke about the fans creativity in the name for themselves, but pointed out how it’s not something he’ll be able to use on television.

“Yeah, the ‘Registered Lex Offenders’ is a little…as much as I think it’s funny, I think that one has to die,” King said. “Because we can’t say that on TV.”

King continued, “It’s just a little too, you know, I appreciate the creativity, you guys. [Off-screen woman asks what he’s talking about] They call themselves the ‘Lex Offenders,’ yeah. Isn’t that funny?”

Check out the complete live stream at Twitch.tv. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.