WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/20/23

Van Andel Arena

Grand Rapids, Michigan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Team Cody, Drew McIntyre, The Judgment Day, and Adam Pearce Segment

Drew McIntyre: I’m not, Dominik Mysterio, I’ve earned the right to speak, so I’ll talk, and you will listen. I haven’t lied to anybody. I didn’t lie to Seth, last week. If you’ve been paying attention to the show, it’s pretty obvious. If you’re a fan of Drew McIntyre, I don’t have to explain myself. If you’ve turn on me, then you were never a fan of me in the first place, and I don’t give a damn what you think. I gave Jey something he never gave me, when he attacked me from behind, time and time again. I looked right into his eye’s right before I dropped his ass. And, Jey, you’re probably looking for an apology for costing you the tag titles. I don’t remember one apology to me, or anyone else back there, that you have screwed over with your family. I’m sure there was damage. Cody did technically bring Jey to Raw.

And I couldn’t help but notice that on SmackDown, he attacked Jimmy and Solo. And people are probably telling him the same thing they’re telling me. Get over it. No, why should we get over it? Why should I personally get over it? You know what Jey cost me? The biggest moment in my career. Clash At The Castle, his bloodline, his family cost me the biggest moment of my life in front of my family. My family, 16 years, I’ve been away from them, sacrificing everything I’ve missed. Birthday’s, they understand. Christmas, they understand. My nephew growing up, he understood. That night, when I beat his cousin was going to be the moment for our family, your bloody family took that away from my family. Do you understand, now? Have I told a lie? Am I starting to make sense?

This should be the focus, but everybody’s focus around the world is the million-dollar question. Has Drew McIntyre joined The Judgment Day? You’ve watched me since I was 22, I’ve been the same guy for years, you should know me by now. Grand Rapids, I’ll pose it to you. Yes or no, did Drew McIntyre join The Judgment Day? You clearly don’t know me very well after all these years. No, I have not joined The Judgment Day. I will be on their team in War Games, however. And why? Because Rhea Ripley gave me something that nobody else could give me in the world, Jey Uso, in a cage. Jey, this is your warning. Whenever I see you, I’ll drop you. I don’t know what you believe in, what God that you answer to, but your ass belongs to me.

Jey Uso: Hey, Drew McIntyre needs to let it go, you know what I’m saying? You did cost me the tag titles, last week. So, no more talking, Drew. So, how about you catch this beatdown, excuse me, I mean, YEET-Down. And if you want Drew McIntyre to catch this YEET-Down, let me hear you say, YEET!

The Judgment Day jumps on the ring apron. And on cue, Team Cody appears on the stage. Adam Pearce gets in the way of both squads, and says that if anybody throws a punch, their perspective team will lose the numbers advantage in the War Games match. Now that Pearce has everybody’s attention, Pearce says that Team Cody needs to find a fifth member. Both squads also need to decide who will be competing in the War Games Advantage Match before 9pm. And there will be no outside shenanigans.

– Damian Priest tells Rhea Ripley that while he doesn’t care much for Drew McIntyre, he respects what he did last week. As the leader of the match, Priest doesn’t know why McIntyre is not here to discuss strategy. Rhea says that McIntyre will be here soon. Priest says that he should be in the advantage match, tonight. Rhea wants to wait for McIntyre, then they’ll decide. Finn Balor reminds Priest to take it easy.

First Match: Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Rodriguez starts things off with a Running Boot. Rodriguez with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rodriguez sends Jax chest first into the turnbuckles. Jax drops Rodriguez with The Uranage Slam. Jax kicks Rodriguez in the chest. Jax toys around with Rodriguez. Rodriguez with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Rodriguez with a Pounce that sends Jax tumbling to the floor. Rodriguez with a Flying Crossbody Block off the ring apron. Rodriguez is fired up. Jax sends Rodriguez back first into the ringside barricade. Jax drives Rodriguez back first into the steel ring post. Jax has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Jax wraps Rodriguez’s back around the ring post. Jax HeadButts Rodriguez. Jax talks smack to the crowd. Jax applies The Cobra Clutch. Rodriguez gets back to a vertical base. Jax shrugs off two running clotheslines from Rodriguez. Jax with another HeadButt. Rodriguez with a Headscissors Takeover. Rodriguez clotheslines the back of Jax’s neck. Rodriguez drops Jax with The Big Boot. Rodriguez hits The Corkscrew Elbow Drop. Jax fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jax with a Running Senton Splash. Jax drags Rodriguez to the corner. Jax prepares for The Annihilator. Rodriguez goes for a PowerBomb, but Jax falls on top of her. Jax connects with The Annihilator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nia Jax via Pinfall

– Xia Li Vignette.

– Drew McIntyre finally shows up in The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Damian Priest asks McIntyre if he has problem with him being in the War Games Advantage Match? While McIntyre doesn’t have a problem with Priest, he should be the one in the War Games Advantage Match. McIntyre wants to make it clear that he doesn’t like The Judgment Day, but he despises Jey Uso. Priest doesn’t like McIntyre, either. McIntyre cost him the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre tells Priest to take it easy. Priest says that McIntyre could have the match.

– Jey Uso is trying to convince the other members in Team Cody that he should fight Drew McIntyre. Sami Zayn asks Cody Rhodes if members of the SmackDown roster are off limits for this match? Cody says that he has an old friend that can come through for them. Cody wants Jey to focus on the War Games Advantage match.

Second Match: Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li

Lyra Valkyria is watching this match in the front row. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Xia backs Becky into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Becky talks smack to Xia. Xia kicks Becky in the gut. Xia applies a side headlock. Becky whips Xia across the ring. Xia drops Becky with a shoulder tackle. Xia lunges over Becky. Xia with a knife edge chop. Becky avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Becky sends Xia face first into the canvas. Becky rolls Xia over for a one count. Xia sweeps out the legs of Becky. Becky with a knife edge chop. Becky with two arm-drags. Xia side steps Becky into the turnbuckles. Xia with a tomahawk chop. Becky blocks The Exploder Suplex. Becky goes for The Man Handle Slam, but Xia lands back on her feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Becky dumps Xia out of the ring.

Becky with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Becky with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Becky dodges The Big Boot. Becky with a straight right hand. Becky slams Xia’s head on the apron. Becky rolls Xia back into the ring. Becky kicks Xia in the chest. Xia drops Becky with a Roundhouse Kick. Xia has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Becky side steps Xia into the turnbuckles. Forearm Exchange. Becky uppercuts Xia. Becky with a Spinning Back Kick. Becky ducks a clothesline from Xia. Becky with two flying forearm smashes. Becky with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Xia blocks The Dis-Arm-Her. Xia drives her knee into the back of Becky’s neck. Xia with a Windmill Kick for a two count. Xia blocks The Belly To Back Suplex. Standing Switch Exchange. Becky with a Hip Toss. Becky applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Xia rolls Becky over for a two count. Becky blocks The Spinning Back Kick. Xia blocks The Reverse DDT. Xia delivers The Airplane Spin for a two count. Becky launches Xia over the top rope. Xia slams Becky’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Xia applies The Sleeper Hold. Becky with a running forearm smash. Becky has Xia perched on the top turnbuckle. Becky and Xia are trading back and forth shots. Becky with The SuperPlex for a two count. Becky goes for The Man Handle Slam, but Xia counters with an arm-drag. Xia nails Becky with The Spinning Heel Kick. Xia dumps Becky out of the ring. Becky dodges The Windmill Kick. Becky drives Xia face first into the steel ring post. Both ladies avoid the referee’s ten count. Hockey Fight In Grand Rapids. Becky dodges another Windmill Kick. Becky connects with The Man Handle Slam to pickup the victory. After the match, Damage CTRL appears in the crowd. Team Bianca attacks Damage CTRL from behind. All hell is breaking loose in Grand Rapids.

Winner: Becky Lynch via Pinfall

– Ludwig Kaiser tells Giovanni Vinci to stay in the back. He’s not happy with Vinci trying to curry favor with GUNTHER. Vinci says that all he’s trying to do is what’s best for Imperium.

Third Match: Johnny Gargano w/Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser w/Giovanni Vinci

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kaiser backs Gargano into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Gargano with a forearm smash. Gargano applies a wrist lock. Gargano ducks a clothesline from Kaiser. Gargano with a knife edge chop. Kaiser applies a side headlock. Kaiser whips Gargano across the ring. Kaiser drops Gargano with a shoulder tackle. Kaiser slaps Gargano in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Kaiser stomps on Gargano’s chest. Kaiser punches Gargano in the back. Kaiser with a straight right hand. Kaiser sends Gargano to the corner. Gargano dives over Kaiser. Gargano and Kaiser are running the ropes. Gargano with a Headscissors Takeover. Gargano dropkicks Kaiser. Gargano with an arm-ringer. Kaiser decks Gargano with a throat thrust.

Kaiser punches Gargano. Kaiser with an overhand chop. Kaiser blocks a boot from Gargano. Gargano with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kaiser puts Gargano on the top turnbuckle. Kaiser with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gargano slaps Kaiser in the chest. Gargano with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Gargano dropkicks Kaiser off the ring apron. Gargano goes for The Suicide Dive, but Kaiser counters with a straight right hand. Kaiser with a Running Uppercut. Kaiser has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kaiser is raining down haymakers. Gargano with three overhand chops. Kaiser with The Bell Clap. Gargano buries his shoulder into the midsection of Kaiser. Kaiser uppercuts Gargano in mid-air. Gargano drops Kaiser with The Slingshot Spear. Gargano with two clotheslines. Gargano with a rolling head kick. Gargano lands The Suicide Dive. Gargano is fired up.

Gargano rolls Kaiser back into the ring. Kaiser blocks The One Final Beat. Rollup Exchange. Gargano with a Roundhouse Kick. Gargano with The Tornado Flatliner for a two count. Gargano puts Kaiser on the top turnbuckle. Gargano blocks a boot from Kaiser. Kaiser with a knee lift. Kaiser with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Kaiser taunts Ciampa. Gargano decks Kaiser with a back elbow smash. Kaiser blocks The Rolling Head Kick. Gargano dodges The PK. Gargano with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kaiser responds with The Reverse Powerslam for a two count. Gargano blocks The Twisting DDT. Gargano with Two Rolling Elbows. Gargano ducks under two clotheslines from Kaiser. Gargano with The La Mistica. Kaiser hits The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Kaiser blasts Gargano with The PK. Kaiser gets distracted by Giovanni Vinci. Gargano with an Apron Enzuigiri. Gargano connects with The One Final Beat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Johnny Gargano via Pinfall

– Rhea Ripley is not happy that Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler are sitting inside The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse. Zoey continues to point out Rhea’s focus is on a million other things than their match at Survivor Series. Zoey wants Rhea to take a good long look at the Women’s World Title, because at Survivor Series, that title is coming home with her. Rhea kind of respects that stunt Zoey just pulled off. However, Zoey will receive her beating at Survivor Series.

Fourth Match: Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winners Will Become Th Number One Contenders For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven joins the commentary team for this match. Natalya and Ivy Nile will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Natalya applies a side headlock. Nile whips Natalya across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Nile with the backslide cover for a two count. Natalya kicks Nile in the gut. Natalya applies a front face lock. Natalya tags in Nox. Following a snap mare takeover, Nox with The PK for a one count. Nox tags in Natalya. Nile applies a wrist lock. Nile repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Natalya. Nile sends Natalya to the corner. Nile with a running leg lariat. Nile tags in Dupri. Dupri rolls Natalya over for a one count. Natalya applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dupri with a drop toe hold. Dupri poses for the crowd. Natalya applies a waist lock. Dupri decks Natalya with a back elbow smash. Dupri applies a front face lock. Nile tags herself in. Nile with The O’Connor Roll for a one count. Natalya ducks a clothesline from Nile. Natalya with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Nile blocks The Sharpshooter. Hartwell tags herself in.

Hartwell goes for a Bodyslam, but Nile lands back on her feet. Hartwell blocks The Sunset Flip. Hartwell bodyslams Nile. Hartwell uppercuts Nile in the ropes. Hartwell drops Nile with The Big Boot. Hartwell tags in LeRae. Assisted Splash for a two count. LeRae applies a front face lock. Carter tags herself in. LeRae headbutts the midsection of Carter. Carter kicks LeRae in the face. Chance made the blind tag. Chance rocks LeRae with a forearm smash. Assisted MoonSault to LeRae for a two count. Carter dumps Hartwell out of the ring. Chance tags in Carter. Assisted Monkey Flip. Chance and Carter are fired up. Carter with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Natalya pulls Chance out of the ring. Nile with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Dupri wipes out everybody with a Flying Crossbody Block of her own. Chance and Natalya are tagged in. Natalya with two clotheslines. Natalya bodyslams Chance for a two count.

Natalya side steps Chance into the turnbuckles. Chance uses her hips to create separation. Natalya drops Chance with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Natalya puts Chance on the top turnbuckle. Natalya with a gut punch. Carter runs interference. Nox and Natalya goes for a Double SuperPlex, but Nile counters with a Double PowerBomb. Carter kicks Nile in the face. Tandem Splash from Chance and Carter for a two count. Hartwell and Nile clears the ring. Nile with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nox HeadButts Nile. Nox with a Gourdbuster into Hartwell. Carter with a Roll Through SuperKick. LeRae delivers The Missile Dropkick. Chance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Natalya with a double leg takedown. Natalya applies The Sharpshooter. Nile drops Natalya with The Bulldog. Dupri tags herself in. Dupri with Two Bodyslams. Dupri shakes her hips. Dupri hits The Caterpillar. Dupri with The Bridging Suplex for a two count. Dupri sends Nox to the corner. Dupri with a Body Avalanche. Dupri tags in Nile. Nile with a Corner Dropkick. Nile tags in Dupri. Double Vertical Suplex to Nox. Double Kick Up. Natalya pulls Nile out of the ring. Dupri goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Nox rolls her over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Natalya & Tegan Nox via Pinfall

– GUNTHER is not pleased with Ludwig Kaiser. He’s considering making Giovanni Vinci responsible for Kaiser going forward.

– Next week on Raw, there will be a Tag Team Turmoil Match. The Winners Will Become The Number One Contenders For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

– Nick Aldis confronts Adam Pearce in the backstage area.

– Seth Rollins gives Jey Uso a pep talk. Seth wants Jey to take down Drew McIntyre and get that advantage.

GUNTHER & The Miz Segment

The Miz: Before the ring general, Gunther, comes out here, and sucks the life out of the arena, I want to talk about one word that I feel embodies what this industry is all about. It’s something I strive for each and every time I come out here, and that is respect. Respect for the WWE Superstars that’s stepped inside of this ring. Respect for the part you play as the WWE Universe, whether you’re booing or cheering. Respect for every person in the WWE Locker Room. And that brings me to Gunther, and his lack of respect for everything that I’ve done.

Gunther: Mike, let me clarify something. It’s not that there’s a lack of respect, I just have zero respect at all for you. And you still don’t seem to understand, that this sacred ring is for fighting and competition. And you, you’re just an entertainer.

The Miz: You’re acting like saying that is a negative. I am an entertainer, and I am proud of it. I am a WWE Superstar because I get it done inside of the ring and out. Just like all the WWE Superstars I grew up watching as a kid. They were larger than life. “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Rick Rude. Mr. Perfect. Shawn Michaels. And when Bret The Hitman Hart would come down that isle, and gave a kid his sunglasses, I wanted to be that kid. They all held that prestigious title. So, I strived, I learned, and battled for 20 years, so I could hope and pray that I could that same title that my heroes held. And the reason we still talk about them, the reason they’re still remembered, it’s because they’re not a one not robot like you.

Gunther: See, I’ll give you that. You are a very good entertainer. And pretty much, I’m amused by you. It’s very cute.

The Miz: Let me amuse you a little more. Let me paint you a picture. I’ve been to the top of the mountain, and I’ve been knocked down, time and time again. Only to rebuild myself, reinvent myself, adapt, change. That’s what makes an entertainer, immortal. That’s what elevates the legacy of that title. So, I will do whatever it takes to survive. I will do whatever it takes to win, because that’s who I am. You, we really don’t know much about you, because here, you’ve never been at the bottom. And we won’t know who you really are until you hit the bottom of that mountain. And then, and only then, we’ll find out if you deserve my respect, if you deserve our respect. If you hit the bottom of that mountain, will you rise again, or will you just become another cog machine with zero personality to invest in. Understand, this Saturday at Survivor Series, if you don’t respect me now, I will beat the respect into you, and become a nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther: So, you want to talk a big game, okay. Let me give you my point of view, here. Everybody here in this arena, and everybody watching at home, they think on Saturday, I’m going to face The Miz. 20-year career. Two Time Grand Slam Champion. Future Hall Of Famer. But let me give you my point of view. I see for you, because who I’m really facing on Saturday, is someone that’s exactly like everyone else in this building here, Little Mike Mizanin. A little weirdo, who got bullied in high school, idolizing all those heroes you just mentioned. And when you graduated from high school, you pursued a career in becoming a WWE Superstar, and you finally got to meet all of your heroes. And they bullied you to show you that you do not belong in this sport.

It’s the truth. So, here we are, 20 years later, and things haven’t changed. You still don’t belong in this sport. You don’t belong in my ring. The only place you belong is behind that guardrail with the rest of the weirdo’s that are just like you. USA, it’s the smallest form of vindication, three little letters to chant at me. I told you, you’re weak, simple, and insecure like little Mike. So, let me tell you my conclusion here. I think you haven’t been bullied enough. You want to be something? Come on, do something. Come on, Mike, defend yourself, big superstar. Come on, Mike, stand up for yourself.

Miz starts throwing haymakers at Gunther. Gunther drops Miz with The Big Boot. Gunther makes Miz look at the Intercontinental Title. Miz delivers a low blow. Miz plants Gunther with The Skull Crushing Finale to close the segment.

Fifth Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable w/The Alpha Academy

Gable with a waist lock go-behind. Gable with a waist lock takedown. Nakamura applies a Triangle Choke. Nakamura avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Gable with two arm-drags. Gable applies an arm-bar. Nakamura transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Nakamura drives his knee into the midsection of Gable. Nakamura kicks Gable in the chest. Nakamura repeatedly stomps on Gable’s chest. Nakamura delivers Bad Vibrations. Gable drops Nakamura with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Nakamura puts Gable on the top turnbuckle. Nakamura with a right hand. Nakamura with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gable applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Gable dives over Nakamura. Gable mocks Nakamura. Gable with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex to the floor. Gable with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron.

Nakamura regains control of the match during the commercial break. Nakamura with The Kitchen Sink. Nakamura lays Gable flat on the top rope. Nakamura mocks Gable. Nakamura with a Running Knee Strike in the corner for a two count. Nakamura applies a rear chin lock. Gable with heavy bodyshots. Nakamura answers with a knee lift. Nakamura and Gable are trading combo strikes. Gable thrust kicks the midsection of Nakamura. Gable with a Somersault NeckBreaker for a two count. Nakamura blocks The German Suplex. Nakamura repeated back elbows in the corner. Nakamura blocks a boot from Gable. Nakamura kicks Gable in the back. Nakamura with The Sliding German Suplex. Nakamura with a Flying Knee Strike for a two count.

Nakamura goes for The Reverse Exploder Suplex, but Gable lands back on his feet. Gable ducks a clothesline from Nakamura. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Nakamura with a glancing blow. Gable kicks Nakamura in the gut. Gable hits The Cliffhanger DDT. Gable lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Nakamura rips off the top turnbuckle. Nakamura blocks The Chaos Theory. Nakamura with a Step Through Kick. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Gable counters with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Gable with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Gable drags Nakamura to the floor. Gable goes for The MoonSault, but Nakamura gets his feet up in the air. Nakamura with The Reverse Exploder Suplex. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Gable counters with The Ankle Lock. Nakamura refuses to quit. Gable avoids the exposed steel. Nakamura rolls Gable over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura via Pinfall

– Ivar challenges Bronson Reed to a fight.

– Drew McIntyre tells The Judgment Day that he doesn’t need their help.

Sixth Match: Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre In A War Games Advantage Match

Haymaker Exchange. Jey ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Jey with a gut punch. Jey is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. Jey uppercuts McIntyre. McIntyre kicks Jey in mid-air. McIntyre transitions into a ground and pound attack. McIntyre stomps on Jey’s face. McIntyre with a closed fist shot in the ropes. Jey with heavy bodyshots. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. McIntyre scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. McIntyre with another foot stomp. McIntyre whips Jey across the ring. Jey holds onto the ropes. Jey launches McIntyre over the top rope. Jey lands The Suicide Dive. Jey drives McIntyre face first into the steel ring post. McIntyre repeatedly stomps on Jey’s chest. McIntyre is choking Jey with his boot. McIntyre with two knife edge chops. Forearm Exchange.

Jey reverses out of the irish whip from McIntyre. McIntyre launches Jey over the top rope. Jey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Jey with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Jey goes for another Suicide Dive, but McIntyre counters with a straight right hand. McIntyre repeatedly drives Jey back first into the ringside barricade. McIntyre rolls Jey back into the ring. McIntyre talks smack to Jey. Jey slaps McIntyre in the face. McIntyre blocks a boot from Jey. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Jey with repeated shoulder blocks. McIntyre HeadButts Jey off the ring apron. McIntyre flings Jey over the announce table. McIntyre has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Jey sends McIntyre shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Jey with rapid fire haymakers. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. McIntyre goes for a Bodyslam, but Jey lands back on his feet. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of McIntyre. Jey with a drop down uppercut. Jey ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Jey hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Jey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. McIntyre punches Jey from the ring apron. Jey avoids The Flying Clothesline. McIntyre with a NeckBreaker. McIntyre pops back on his feet. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Jey counters with The SuperKick for a two count. Jey prepares for The Uso Splash. McIntyre gets Jey crotched on the top turnbuckle. McIntyre connects with The Future Shock DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, Rhea Ripley tells McIntyre to destroy Jey. McIntyre clears the announce table. Jey with two uppercuts. The Judgment Day immediately gangs up on Jey. Team Cody storms down to the ring with three steel chairs. A pier six brawl ensues.

Cody Rhodes: I’m so glad that you guys got the advantage. I’m so glad you have a star, the caliber of Drew McIntyre with you, because we are not alone. We found the fifth member. Somebody that I have a legacy with. You know what I’m talking about? Why are you looking at me like that? You’re looking at us like we’re prey. Did you not know, with us, we have The Apex Predator? As a matter of fact, I think these people know who it is, too. Oh, that’s right, you’re not just hearing voices inside of your head. Because these people that are here tonight, they’re right.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 387 of The Hoots Podcast