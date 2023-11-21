AEW will be holding a special Continental Classic Special Selection Live Stream this week.

Tony Khan took to social media to make the announcement on Monday evening.

“This Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, AEW Continental Classic Selection Special, all 12 fighters announced, interviews + more,” Khan wrote. “The Selection Special streams this Wednesday + that same night, celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with Continental Classic matches this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite!”

Check out the announcement below, and join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage featuring the start of the first-ever AEW Continental Classic Tournament.