The viewership numbers are in for the November 7th episode of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 794,000 viewers overnight, an increase of 18% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a rating of 0.26 (347,000) in the 18-49 demographic, which was up 29% from last Tuesday’s key demo number.

News broke ahead of yesterday’s NXT that the developmental brand would be moving to The CW in 2024. You can read what Shawn Michaels had to say about the move here.

