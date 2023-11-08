Logan Paul is now the WWE United States Champion after defeating Rey Mysterio this past Saturday at Crown Jewel.

Paul spoke about this monumental win in his career during a recent interview with the Daily Mail. The celebrity boxer/Youtuber still can’t believe what his life has become after years of hard work.

It’s crazy, I really don’t know how to comprehend what my life has become. I grew up in a city where things like this didin’t really happen. I believe in myself, I work my a** off and next thing I know I’m fighting Rey Mysterio for the US championship and I won it.

Paul later says he wants to stay humble after defeating a legend like Rey Mysterio, but takes a moment to live in his success.

It feels amazing. I’m shocked and I want to stay humble but f*** that, it’s so much more fun to be arrogant about it! This [belt] ain’t leaving my side. This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. I’m gonna take over this industry bro. I’m gonna be the best and I’ve got to keep work really hard.

He later states that he will aim to become the face of WWE in the future.

Something is so appetizing about the idea of doing the best I can in this industry and I know the best I can do is to become the face of the WWE, is to become the undisputed universal champion.

