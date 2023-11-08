Road Dogg gives his thoughts on AEW superstar, Orange Cassidy.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the current reigning International Champion during the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. While Road Dogg acknowledges that Cassidy is a great worker, he also admits Cassidy’s gimmick irritates him and doesn’t understand why he is so over with fans. He adds that he is in the minority but that doesn’t change his opinion.

I know who he is. I honestly don’t get it. I don’t get it. If the guy can work great, and I’ve seen him work, and he’s pretty great…I don’t know what I don’t understand. If the answer is, ‘Because you’re old, and so you don’t understand,’ I get that. But I also think that’s a cop-out answer because you don’t understand either. You just like it, and I just don’t. Let’s not get down to brass tacks because we’ll both be right and we’ll both be wrong. If you do like him, then all that stupid crap he does makes perfect sense to you, and you love it. If you don’t, you can’t get past it. I know I’m in the minority here, and I got no problem doing that, but I’m allowed to have my own sense about things and opinions.

Road Dogg applies the same logic to CM Punk, stating that he never understood how Punk became one of the most popular pro-wrestlers in the world.

Everybody loved CM Punk too. I never got it. Never understood it. Cuts a decent promo. Good, in today’s world. Never got the rest of it. Let’s lay it on. If we’re getting heat, let’s get it.

You can check out Road Dogg’s full podcast here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)