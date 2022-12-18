Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Tampa, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Axiom defeated Damon Kemp
Scrypts (AKA Reggie) defeated Quincy Elliott
Kiana James & Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley & Valentina Feroz
Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah
NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin)
Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Jakara Jackson defeated Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Lola Vice
Zoey Starks in-ring promo turns into a match, Zoey Starks defeated Sol Ruca
NXT Champion Bron Breakker & Apollo Crews defeated Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo