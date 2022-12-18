Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Tampa, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Axiom defeated Damon Kemp

Scrypts (AKA Reggie) defeated Quincy Elliott

Kiana James & Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley & Valentina Feroz

Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin)

Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Jakara Jackson defeated Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Lola Vice

Zoey Starks in-ring promo turns into a match, Zoey Starks defeated Sol Ruca

NXT Champion Bron Breakker & Apollo Crews defeated Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo