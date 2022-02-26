– The show opened up on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Nigel McGuinness and Sudu Shah were on commentary.

– James Drake defeated Xyon Quinn. This was a really basic match with nothing special happening. Zack Gibson was at ringside and interfered a few times. Drake rolled Quinn up for the pin and used a handful of tights to win. After the match, Quinn pulled Gibson into the ring and delivered a swinging Samoan Drop.

– Elektra Lopez defeated Sarray. Legado del Fantasma were at ringside. This was a pretty bad match. Sarray went for her knee strike at one point but missed and hit Joaquin Wilde. Lopez then followed up with a Facebuster for the pin.

– Joe Gacy and Harland defeated Kushida and Ikemen Jiro. There was a lot of back & forth action. Harland had to be calmed down by Gacy at one point. Harland stared Jiro down at one point and that froze him, then Gacy leveled him with a big clothesline. Harland came back in and delivered a big splash to Jiro for the pin.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.