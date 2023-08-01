The post-Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE is teasing an appearance by NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for tonight, and new NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo will likely appear. The new feud between Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will also likely continue tonight.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Fallout from The Great American Bash

* Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne

* The Schism interrogation segment to find out the “wolves” hiding among them

* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

