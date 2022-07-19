Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature a 20-woman Battle Royal, footage of a brawl filmed at SmackDown, and more.

WWE announced over the weekend that Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner got into a fight while at Friday’s SmackDown in Orlando. Footage from the brawl will air during tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. This comes after Wagner and Sikoa fought to a double count out last Tuesday, and continued their brawl through several backstage segments. Those segments ended with Sikoa throwing Mr. Stone into a dumpster, while Sofia Cromwell calmed Wagner down.

The former A-Kid will also re-debut on tonight’s show with his new masked gimmick. He will now be known as Axiom.

The NXT UK Tag Team Titles will be on the line tonight as Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen make their first TV title defense, against Pretty Deadly. Briggs and Jensen have retained over Pretty Deadly at recent live events.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode:

* Axiom makes his debut

* Footage of Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa brawling backstage at SmackDown

* Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp

* JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend against Pretty Deadly

* The Schism will appear (Joe Gacy and The Dyad) as The Dyad reveals their true identities

* 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, featuring Yulisa Leon, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Kiana James, Sarray, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Fallon Henley, Indi Hartwell, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile

