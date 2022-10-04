– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The venue has an updated look. Wade Barrett welcomes us to NXT. He’s joined at ringside by Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Barrett says Vic Joseph has the night off as he is stuck in Immigration, but it appears he is on his honeymoon as he and McKenzie Mitchell were just married.

– We go right to the ring as NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly come out – Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. This is their State of the Commonwealth Address. They are wearing powdered wigs as they step up to the podium and bang their gavels.

Prince and Wilson go on about how handsome they are and how they are ruling over NXT. Fans heckle them but they respond by calling for order, beating their gavels. They go on about how they’ve already beaten everyone in NXT. Fans boo. They take shots at Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, The Creed Brothers, and then The Dyad. They have no choice. It’s come to this… order, order! They decree that our two-time champions should be awarded the titles forever because there are no challengers. Fans boo. They go on until the music interrupts and out comes SmackDown’s Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes.

Fans pop for Holland and Butch, then chant “BruiserWeight!” for the former Pete Dunne. Holland brings up Pretty Deadly talking tough to Sheamus on Twitter, and said they came to NXT to find out how tough they really are face-to-face. Butch asks if there’s any objection to kicking their heads in. Pretty Deadly claim they were hacked, by Kevin Owens, Kevin Patrick, no, Kevin Owens. Butch and Holland hit the ring now and Holland challenges Pretty Deadly to a fight because it’s Tuesday night and that is… Fight Night! Holland and Butch attack, clearing the ring of the champs. The two teams have words as fans cheer The Brawling Brutes on.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah

The music interrupts and out comes Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams. The Brawling Brutes look on from the ring as Hayes heads down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break an we see footage from earlier today that shows Toxic Attraction arriving in their black SUV. Alba Fyre attacked Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, then jumped into the SUV with Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. The SUV drove away with Dolin and Jayne screaming. Tonight’s six-woman match will now be a #1 contender’s match with Dolin and Jayne vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. We go back to the ring and out comes Oro Mensah as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and they start off hitting each other and talking trash. Mensah goes for the arm and Hayes counters. Mensah keeps at Hayes’ arm and then arm drags him. Hayes blocks a kick but gets kicked back into the corner. More back and forth now. Hayes blocks a dropkick but Mensah comes right back and connects with the dropkick.

Mensah with a scissors takedown. Mensah blocks Hayes and drops him on his head with a suplex for a 1 count. Mensah with offense at ringside now. Mensah ends up distracted by Trick, which allows Hayes to smash him face-first into the edge of the apron. Hayes brings it back in for a 2 count. Hayes keeps control and drops Mensah over the top rope.

Hayes with a big kick. Mensah blocks another kick and rolls Hayes up for 2. Hayes keeps control and hits the springboard flying clothesline for another 2 count. Hayes grounds Mensah now as fans rally. Mensah begins to make a comeback now. Mensah with a flip kick and a springboard moonsault.

Mensah waits in the corner for Hayes to get back up. He runs with a big flip kick but Hayes moves and he hits the turnbuckles. Trick with another quick distraction, which allows Hayes to turn it around and hit the top rope flying leg drop for the pin to win.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Hayes stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Hayes puts on a headset and dismisses the idea of being on a losing streak. He says he will stay on commentary while Trick goes and gets his medical assistance.

NXT North American Title Ladder Match: Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner

The music hits and out comes Chase University – Andre Chase with Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail. This is to determine one of the final two spots in the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc, and Carmelo Hayes will be scouting from ringside. The Chase U student section cheers on Chase as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Damon Kemp attacked Brutus Creed with a steel chair last week. We now see footage from earlier today, showing Brutus, Julius Creed and Ivy Nile in the trainer’s room. Brutus is getting his shoulder checked out but he’s feisty. Julius tells him to relax so he can get cleared but the trainer says he won’t be getting cleared. Duke Hudson enters and taunts The Creed Brothers. Julius tells him to keep walking or receive some chair shots of his own. Duke insults The Creeds and they have words. Duke and Julius agree to wrestle later tonight. Duke walks out and promises to put Julius in the trainer’s room with his brother later on. We go back to the ring and Von Wagner is wrapping his entrance with Mr. Stone as Chase looks on.

The bell rings and they go at it. Wagner takes Chase to the corner and unloads with shoulder thrusts to put him own. Chase dodges a move, blocks a kick and goes to work on Von’s knee now. Von with a big clothesline. Chase counters again and continues focusing on the knee until Von rocks him and turns it around.

Von works Chase over some more until Chase dropkicks the knee. Chase keeps control and kicks the leg out again. Chase counters again and hits the side-Russian leg sweep. Chase stomps away as the Chase U student section spells “C-H-A-S-E-U!” out for him. Stone interferes from the apron to distract Chase.

Hail gets Stone on her shoulders and she walks away with him. Bodhi and Stone have words now but Hail makes the save, slamming Stone at ringside for a big pop. Von rocks the distracted Chase in the ring ow. Chase counters and rolls Von up from behind for a close 2 count.

Von comes right back with a big boot. Von scoops Chase to his shoulders for the big slam to get the pin, the win, and the Ladder Match spot.

Winner: Von Wagner

– After the match, Von stands tall as the music hits. Hayes stands up at the announce table and talks about how it doesn’t matter who qualifies for Halloween Havoc. Wes Lee suddenly flies over the table from out of nowhere and attacks Hayes. Fans chant “let them fight!” as Hayes stumbles away with referees holding Lee back.

– Sanga and Nathan Frazer are backstage watching what just happened. Sanga is still a bit down and out. He hopes Frazer wins the Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc if he doesn’t. Frazer is looking to qualify by winning the Best Of 3 Series finale with Axiom next week. Frazer thanks Sanga and walks off. Veer Mahaan enters, wearing a suit, and he stops and smiles at Sanga.

– We go back to Lash Legend, who is ranting about Wendy Choo. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the red hoodie mystery person with the yellow mask is in the parking lot handing out happy face pins to fans, the same pins The Schism has had as of late. We see Grayson Waller outside with security. He wants them to stick by his side tonight and look out for Apollo Crews.

Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend

We go back to the ring and Lash Legend waits as Wendy Choo makes her way out. Legend puts hands on Choo to get her upset before the bell hits, going for her pillow.

The bell rings and they go at it. Choo dropkicks Legend. Choo with a running kick into the corner to send Legend to the floor. Choo leaps off the apron but Legend catches her, then nails a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on the floor. Legend taunts Choo as the referee counts.

Legend brings it back in and drops Choo, then grabs her hair and taunts her some more as the referee warns her. Legend chokes Choo on the middle rope, then drops her for a 2 count. Legend drops an elbow for another pin attempt. Choo counters Legend and mounts a comeback now. Choo with the cartwheel splash into the corner.

Choo leaps off the top but Legend catches her. They tangle and Choo covers for 2. Legend misses a big pump kick into the corner, and Choo kicks her down. Choo goes to the top and hits the modified corner Vader Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Wendy Choo

– After the match, Choo sells the match as the referee raises her arm in victory.

– Kelly Kincaid is backstage with Wes Lee. He says what he did to Carmelo Hayes was not a message, it was a receipt. He goes on about how Hayes tried to smash his skull and end his career. Lee is going all out for the North American Title at Halloween Havoc but he’d be lying if he said he didn’t just want to get his hands on Hayes because… Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo interrupts. He said all his friends are gone, and Lee is ruthless. He indicates Tony D’Angelo is suffering from a PCL injury after last week’s qualifier with Lee. Lee says he didn’t want to win the match that way. Stacks threatens Lee and accuses him of hurting Tony D on purpose. Stacks says Lee’s actions will have consequences. Stacks walks off.

– We get a video package on Gallus, who have received an indefinite suspension in the storylines. They warn NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly to hold onto the titles tight. When Gallus comes back, they’re not just coming for tag team gold… it will be Gallus On Top.

