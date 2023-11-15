WWE NXT Results 11/14/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Kelly Kincaid

First Match: Andre Chase & Duke Hudson (c) w/Thea Hail & Jacy Jayne vs. The Family For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Andre Chase and Channing Lorenzo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chase with a snap mare takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Chase with a deep arm-drag. Chase with a drop toe hold. Chase follows that with The La Magistral for a two count. Lorenzo does the same exact sequence and Chase kicks out at two. Chase ducks a clothesline from Lorenzo. Side Headlock Exchange. Chase whips Lorenzo across the ring. Angelo made the blind tag. Chase drops down on the canvas. Angelo with The Atomic Drop. Lorenzo with a straight right hand. Angelo punches Chase. Angelo goes for a Bodyslam, but Chase lands back on his feet. Chase grabs a side headlock. Angelo whips Chase across the ring. Angelo drops down on the canvas. Hudson tags himself in. Angelo is swinging at everything that moves. Angelo tells Chase to get out of the ring. Hudson drops Angelo with The Big Boot for a two count. Hudson with a gut punch. Hudson tags in Chase. Chase U double teams Angelo in the corner. Angelo drives Chase back first into the turnbuckles. Angelo tags in Lorenzo. Angelo with a Flying Judo Throw. Lorenzo with a Flying Foot Stomp. Chase kicks Lorenzo in the gut. Chase applies a side headlock. Angelo tags himself in. Chase ducks a clothesline from Angelo. Chase dumps Angelo out of the ring. Chase ducks a clothesline from Lorenzo. Chase leapfrogs over Lorenzo. Hudson dumps Lorenzo face first into the top rope. Angelo leapfrogs over Chase. Angelo with a Pounce to Hudson.

Angelo dumps Chase out of the ring. Lorenzo wipes out Chase U with an Assisted SomerSault Plancha. Angelo rolls Hudson back into the ring. Angelo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Angelo with three haymakers. Angelo rams Hudson’s face across the top strand. Angelo tags in Lorenzo. Lorenzo with a corner clothesline. Lorenzo with a head kick for a one count. Hudson fights from underneath. Lorenzo punches Hudson. Lorenzo tags in Angelo. Angelo repeatedly stomps on Hudson’s chest. Angelo applies a front face lock. Angelo with Mafia Punches. Angelo with an Overhead Suplex for a two count. Angelo tags in Lorenzo. Lorenzo kicks Hudson in the ribs. Lorenzo with a Leg Drop for a two count. Lorenzo applies the grounding abdominal stretch. Lorenzo transitions into a rear chin lock. Lorenzo with a toe kick. Lorenzo tags in Angelo. Angelo with an Elbow Drop. Angelo sends Hudson to the corner. Angelo with a corner clothesline. Angelo tags in Lorenzo. Lorenzo with a right hand. Hudson blocks The Vertical Suplex. Hudson decks Lorenzo with a back elbow smash. Hudson is displaying his fighting spirit. Hudson with The Uranage Slam for a two count. We see select members of the Chase U Student Section exiting the arena. Lorenzo punches Hudson in the back. Lorenzo dropkicks Hudson to the floor. Lorenzo delivers The Cactus Elbow for a two count. Lorenzo tags in Angelo. Angelo stops Hudson in his tracks. Chase is distracted by The Chase U Walkout. Hudson repeatedly kicks Angelo in the face. Hudson uses his feet to create separation. Chase and Lorenzo are tagged in. Chase with a flurry of forearm knockdowns. Chase dropkicks Lorenzo. Chase ducks a clothesline from Angelo. Chase with a Swinging NeckBreaker.

Angelo pulls Lorenzo off Chase’s shoulders. Lorenzo kicks Chase in the gut. Chase side steps Angelo into the turnbuckles. Chase with a running forearm. Chase with an Exploder Suplex into Angelo. Chase follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Lorenzo punches Chase. Lorenzo tags in Angelo. The Family hits their Flying Uppercut/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Hudson runs interference. Lorenzo rolls Chase over for a two count. Lorenzo kicks the left knee of Chase. Chase dodges The Running Boot. Chase with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angelo tags himself in. Hudson pulls Angelo off the apron. Hudson with a Slingshot German Suplex. Angelo dumps Hudson face first on the apron. Angelo launches Hudson over the steel ring steps. Chase with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Chase rolls Angelo back into the ring. Angelo has Chase perched on the top turnbuckle. Lorenzo tags himself in. The Family with The SuperPlex/Flying Splash Combination for a two count. Lorenzo tags in Angelo. Double Irish Whip. Chase kicks Angelo in the face. Chase dumps Lorenzo out of the ring. Chase is throwing haymakers at Angelo. Chase with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Chase goes for The Chase U Stomp, but he’s still distracted by the walkout. Chase with an inside cradle for a two count. Angelo responds with The Spinebuster. Angelo tags in Lorenzo. Angelo kicks Hudson off the apron. The Family connects with The Bada Bing Bada Boom to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, The Family via Pinfall

– Dominik Mysterio runs into Baron Corbin in the backstage area. Dominik says that sooner or later, Baron will be having gold around his waist. Both guys are tired of Wes Lee being a pest, when at the end of the day, he’s just going to quit. Baron plans to send Wes to the hospital. Dominik will be keeping a close eye on the match.

The Alpha Academy Appears On The Supernova Sessions

Noam Dar: Hello, hello. Hear me now. Welcome to another edition of Supernova Sessions live in the USA. Tonight, it’s a special night. We get to see Lash Legend qualify for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline. And tonight’s guest is worthy of The Supernova Sessions Spotlight. As you can see, I had to take extreme measures to make sure that no criminal touches my cup. Without further ado, please welcome, The Alpha Academy. Alpha Academy, welcome to Supernova Sessions. Now, you guys have already achieved so much together. Beloved by the WWE Universe, must be nice. But the best thing you’ve done is being this close to the modern-day Mona Lisa, my Heritage Cup Trophy.

Chad Gable: Noam, first of all, a thank you for having us down here for a Supernova Session, okay. And that’s a beautiful cup, if I say so, myself. But you’re pretty lucky to still have it after last week.

Noam Dar: Nothing but facts, last week, Tozawa, you came close. But when it comes to the championship rounds, there’s level to this game, and this is my game.

Akira Tozawa: No, take away Meta Four from ringside, and the cup would be mine.

Otis: Tell him, Tozawa-San.

Lash Legend: Hold up, you don’t tell him anything because we did nothing wrong here. The champion is keeping the Heritage Cup on lock, just like I’m qualifying for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

Otis: Ms. Lash, whatever you say is good in my book. You can say anything you want to me, baby.

Noam Dar: Let’s stick to the topic. I’m disgusted. The topic is my cup.

Oro Mensah: Hey, foolish boy, did you hear what this man had to say? Just keep on doing your TikTok dances?

Maxxine Dupri: Do not speak to him like that.

Jakara Jackson: He could do whatever he wants.

Chad Gable: Shoosh! Shoosh please. Okay, now, Noam, you have a point. Your name has become synonymous with the Heritage Cup. What are you a three-time champion?

Noam Dar: Absolutely. And, Chad, you need to understand that there’s nobody that can beat me. NXT had to do a Global Tournament just to find me an opponent. It’s tough at the top.

Chad Gable: That sounds like a rough life right there, Noam. That’s tough, man.

Noam Dar: If only you can step a mile in my shoes.

Chad Gable: Noam, let me make your life easier, because you don’t have to go anywhere, you don’t have to look anywhere, I think I got your next challenger, right here.

Noam Dar: Okay, I see what’s happening here. Well, if this person doesn’t want to do this match tonight after what Shinsuke did to him last night, I completely understand. I’m a giving champion. Next week, I oblige, you’re on. But please, tell me more about this challenger of yours.

Maxxine Dupri: Oh, let me tell you. He’s got a big gas tank that can go, go, go. He has a huge appetite for destruction.

Chad Gable: And his hips don’t lie. His hips can lift a thousand pounds.

Akira Tozawa: He’s an Olympian.

Maxxine Dupri: I forgot to mention, he’s a former NXT Tag Team Champion, and a former Raw Tag Team Champion. Oh, and did I forget, a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Noam Dar: No, this is my show. Play the funky music.

Otis: No take backs, Noam.

Chad Gable: That’s right, Noam. your next challenger for the Heritage Cup is me. A thank you.

Second Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend w/Meta Four. The Winner Will Qualify For The 2023 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Legend with a hair mare takeover. Legend pie faces Perez. Legend goes for a Bodyslam, but Perez lands back on her feet. Perez applies a side headlock. Legend goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perez lands back on his feet. Perez dodges The Pump Kick. Perez with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Perez with three overhand chops. Legend is pissed. Legend launches Perez to the corner. Perez kicks Legend in the face. Legend blocks The Sunset Flip. Perez with a deep arm-drag. Perez dropkicks Legend to the floor. Jackson trips Perez from the outside, right in front of the referee. Legend attacks Perez from behind. The referee has ejected Meta Four from the ringside area. Perez rolls Legend over for a one count. Legend nails Perez with The Pump Kick. Legend talks smack to Perez. Legend slams Perez’s head on the canvas. Legend with Two Bodyslams.

Legend with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Legend toys around with Perez. Perez with two haymakers. Perez dropkicks the left knee of Legend. Perez with forearm shivers. Legend applies The Torture Rack. Perez transitions into a Guillotine Choke. Legend drives Perez back first into the turnbuckles. Perez sends Legend shoulder first into the steel ring post. Perez lands The Suicide Dive. Perez rolls Legend back into the ring. Perez rocks Legend with a forearm smash. Perez with a Flying Crossbody Block. Perez with a Cazadora Facebuster for a two count. Perez peppers Legend with forearm shivers. Legend with a Swinging BackBreaker. Perez avoids The Cartwheel MoonSault. Jackson continues to run interference. Kiana James attacks Perez behind the referee’s back. Legend with a Running Pump Kick. Legend connects with The Pop Up PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lash Legend via Pinfall

– The Family had a backstage confrontation with Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo. Los Lotharios then gets into a brawl with Malik Blade & Edris Enofe.

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. McKenzie wants to address the elephant in the room. Trick doesn’t McKenzie to instigate. They talked about the punch; it was not intentional. Accidents happen. Carmelo is in the same position as he was last week. He didn’t attack Trick. And the lie detectors showed that he was telling the truth. Things did get heated last week, but it’s squashed. Trick doesn’t know what mind games Lexis King is trying to play, but he’s going to get his. Carmelo tells Trick to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Gallus will be at ringside, so he’ll have Trick’s back.

– Coming out of the commercial break, McKenzie Mitchell had another backstage interview. This time it was with Bron Breakker. Following his win last week, does Bron have any remorse for what he’s done to Von Wagner and Mr. Stone? Bron has absolutely no remorse. What he did to Von is what he does best, and that’s hurt people. He’s the bad ass of WWE, and the result is always the same. He breaks everyone. DIJAK joins the conversation. He’s also curious about Bron’s future. While Bron was busy pulling the splinters out of his ass, DIJAK was qualifying for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Bron says that DIJAK has some nerve interrupt when their paths never crossed before. Bron says that DIJAK doesn’t want him in that match. DIJAK says that he’s the one guy that Bron can’t break. Bron tells DIJAK to stay out of his way, because if he doesn’t, he’ll be begging for Retribution, pal.

The Warriors Tea Ceremony With Lyra Valkyria & Xia Li

Lyra Valkyria: Hello, Xia.

Xia Li: Welcome, Lyra. Before you sit, please put it on, it’s tradition.

Lyra Valkyria: Well, thank you, Xia. But definitely never been invited to anything like this before.

Xia Li: The Warriors Tea Ceremony is very important. It is my ancestor’s honored tradition before combat. A deep bow shows deep respect.

Lyra Valkyria: Respect is something I didn’t expect from you, Xia.

Xia Li: Have a seat. My warrior spirit has been alive in the last months. I want to be noticed.

Lyra Valkyria: Well, you definitely accomplished that.

Xia Li: But I want to make sure we’re on even battlefield’s next week, when I challenge you for your NXT Women’s Championship.

Lyra Valkyria: Well, I could do that if you can.

Xia Li: As I chosen you, we must choose for consumption. I first choose the tea leaves. Then we pour the water and tea into the transfer. This is what’s happening to us during our match. The tea must be brewed at the right temperature for correct amount of time. If you can’t control this, it will be ruin.

Lyra Valkyria: So, the leaves are more delicate than they look?

Xia Li: But over time, the leaves can’t stand the heat, and finally breaks down and crumble. And that will happen next Tuesday, when I consume you. Consume the tea.

Lyra Valkyria: Respectfully, I will not.

Xia Li: If you won’t consume the tea, I will show no remorse in our battle.

Lyra Valkyria: So, it has to be. Next week, may the strongest warrior win.

Third Match: Trick Williams w/Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Coffey w/Gallus. The Winner Will Qualify For The 2023 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Test Of Strength. Coffey drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Coffey bodyslams Williams. Coffey applies an arm-bar. Williams escapes the hold. Williams grabs a side headlock. Coffey sends Williams to the corner. Williams dives over Coffey. Williams with two bodyslams. Williams dropkicks Coffey. Williams sends Coffey to the corner. Coffey decks Williams with a back elbow smash. Coffey drops Williams with a shoulder tackle. Williams drops down on the canvas. Coffey blocks the backslide cover. Williams ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Williams with a Pop Up Haymaker. Williams goes after Gallus. Coffey with a southpaw haymaker. Coffey talks smack to Williams. Coffey kicks Williams in the back. Coffey rolls Williams back into the ring. Coffey with a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Coffey goes into the cover for a two count.

Coffey applies another arm-bar. Coffey drives his knee into Williams’ back. Coffey keeps control of the left arm of Williams. Williams with forearm shivers. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Williams. Coffey clotheslines Williams over the top rope. Coffey has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Coffey repeatedly whips Williams into the turnbuckles. Coffey with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Coffey with a Handstand Senton for a two count. Coffey applies a Modified Cobra Clutch. Coffey with a shoulder block. Williams with a Back Body Drop. Coffey dumps Williams face first on the top rope. Williams ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Williams with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Second Forearm Exchange. Coffey delivers his combination offense. Coffey bodyslams Williams for a two count. Coffey applies an arm-bar.

Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Williams with a Leaping Clothesline. Williams with two forearm smashes. Williams unloads a flurry of shots. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams with a Leaping Clothesline. Williams with a Leg Lariat. Williams follows that with The Flapjack. Coffey blocks The Book End. Coffey HeadButts Williams. Williams hits The Book End for a two count. Williams blasts Mark Coffey off the ring apron. Carmelo Hayes is trying to yank Wolfgang off the apron. Williams accidentally spills to the floor. Coffey lands The Suicide Dive. Coffey rolls Williams back into the ring. Coffey delivers The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey with a German Suplex for a two count. Coffey goes for All’s Best For The Bells, but Williams counters with The Flash Knee to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trick Williams via Pinfall

– Wes Lee runs into Ilja Dragunov in the backstage area. Wes congratulates Ilja on becoming the NXT Champion. Ilja realizes that their last match was the catalyst for Wes taking a hiatus. However, it’s water under the bridge because Wes needed some time off. Ilja is appreciative that Wes likes his style of combat. Ilja will also have his eyes on tonight’s main event. Ilja tells Wes to leave a piece of Baron Corbin for him. Wes will do that, but Ilja needs to watch his back.

– We see Baron Corbin having a conversation with Lexis King in the locker room. Baron says that it was a big move for Lexis to lay out Trick Williams. Lexis always knew he was going to be a major player in this game, and now the rest of the world agrees with him. Baron asks Lexis how did he get it done? That’s the million-dollar question. All Lexis said was that the mission was accomplished.

Fourth Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. OTM w/Scrypts

Butch and Lucien Price will start things off. Butch with a flurry of chops. Price shoves Butch. Price scores the elbow knockdown. Butch slaps Price in the chest. Butch starts bending Price’s fingers. Butch stomps on the left shoulder of Price. Butch with a low dropkick. Brawling Brutes tells OTM to bring it. Bodhran Party. Nima Chokeslams Holland into the ring apron. Price with a Leaping Foot Stomp. Price transitions into a ground and pound attack. Price tags in Nima. Price slaps Butch in the ribs. Nima with a Leaping Foot Stomp of his own. Nima rocks Holland with a forearm smash. Nima HeadButts Holland. Nima stands on the back of Butch’s neck. Scrypts dropkicks Butch behind the referee’s back. Nima goes into the cover for a two count. Nima with a forearm smash. Nima tags in Price. Price with a corner clothesline. Price tags in Nima.

Price with a gut punch. Nima with a forearm smash. Butch is displaying his fighting spirit. Butch drops Nima with a DDT. Holland and Price are tagged in. Holland with two clotheslines. Holland ducks a clothesline from Nima. Holland with a leaping shoulder tackle. Holland delivers his combination offense. Holland with The Swinging Slam for a two count. Price SuperKicks Holland. Butch tags himself in. Butch with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Price dumps Butch on top of Holland. Price tags in Nima. Assisted Knee Lift for a two count. Butch fires back with two enzuigiri’s. Butch nails Nima with The Pump Kick. Butch ascends to the top turnbuckle. Nima with clubbing blows to Butch’s back. Butch snaps Nima’s fingers. Butch tags in Holland. Butch wipes out Price and Scrypts with a MoonSault off the ring apron. Holland PowerBombs Nima. Holland tags in Butch. The Brawling Brutes connects with The Assisted DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Brawling Brutes via Pinfall

– Joe Gacy Vignette.

– Video package on Von Wagner and Mr. Stone’s friendship.

Fifth Match: Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace with a deep arm-drag. Grace poses for the crowd. Strong lockup. Dolin rolls Grace over for a two count. Grace drives her knee into the midsection of Dolin. Grace applies a side headlock. Dolin whips Grace across the ring. Dolin drops Grace with a shoulder tackle. Dolin with a deep arm-drag. Dolin applies an arm-bar. Grace tugs on Dolin’s hair. Grace whips Dolin across the ring. Dolin dodges the back elbow from Grace. Dolin with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Grace kicks Dolin in the gut. Grace scores a left jab. Grace with a straight right hand for a two count. Grace sends Dolin to the corner. Grace with a running back elbow smash. Grace with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Dolin ducks a clothesline from Grace. Dolin rolls Grace over for a two count. Dolin with the backslide cover for a two count. Dolin with an inside cradle for a two count. Grace scores the elbow knockdown. Grace starts rag dolling Dolin. Grace slams Dolin’s head on the canvas for a two count. Grace applies a rear chin lock. Grace pulls Dolin down to the mat. Dolin avoids The Elbow Drop. Dolin headbutts the midsection of Grace. Dolin delivers her combination offense. Dolin scores two forearm knockdowns. Dolin hits The STO for a two count. Grace side steps Dolin into the turnbuckles. The referee catches Grace using the turnbuckles for leverage. Dolin with The Roundhouse Kick. Dolin connects with a Modified Cradle Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gigi Dolin via Pinfall

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Eddy Thorpe. Eddy has made a lot of strides in 2023, but where has he been lately? Eddy says that the Strap match with DIJAK depleted him mentally and physically. He needed time to recharge. He’s one hundred percent. He wants to prove that he’s ready to qualify for The Iron Survivor Challenge. Drew Gulak and company interrupts the interview. Drew calls Eddy delusional as Joe Gacy. Charlie Dempsey is ready to stretch Eddy. Eddy says that he can’t be stretched because he’s a fighter. Charlie says that Eddy has never stepped into the ring with people like them.

– Andre Chase is still ignoring reporters’ questions about his current investigation. Andre decides to drive away with Jacy Jayne.

Sixth Match: Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin

Lee with rapid fire bodyshots. Corbin drives Lee face first into the canvas. Corbin rocks Lee with a forearm smash. Corbin slaps Lee in the chest. Corbin sends Lee to the corner. Lee with a Headscissors Takeover. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee follows that with two dropkicks for a one count. Lee applies a front face lok. Corbin with a Vertical Suplex. Corbin goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Lee ducks out of the way. Lee with a Roundhouse Kick for a one count. Lee buries his shoulder into the midsection of Corbin. Lee slips over Corbin’s back. Lee crawls under Corbin’s legs. Lee with a mule into the midsection of Corbin. Lee with a knee lift. Lee follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Corbin exits the ring. Lee goes for The Suicide Dive, but Corbin counters with Deep Six on the floor. Corbin launches Lee over the ringside barricade. Lee with two haymakers. Corbin catches Lee in mid-air. Corbin drives Lee back first into the steel ring post. Corbin rolls Lee back into the ring. Corbin hooks the inside leg for a one count. Corbin whips Lee chest first into the turnbuckles for a two count.

Lee is fighting from underneath. Corbin goes for a PowerBomb, but Lee counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Corbin drives his knee into the midsection of Lee. Corbin with hammer elbows. Corbin applies a half nelson chin lock. Lee with heavy bodyshots. Corbin answers with a knee lift. Corbin with an Inside Out Lariat. Corbin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Corbin slams Lee’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Corbin with repeated back elbows in the corner. The referee admonishes Corbin. Corbin with a forearm smash. Corbin is mauling Lee in the corner. Lee sends Corbin shoulder first into the steel ring post. Lee with rapid fire strikes. Lee with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lee dropkicks Corbin to the floor. Lee lands The Suicide Dive. Lee tees off on Corbin. Lee slams Corbin’s head on the announce table. Lee SuperKicks Corbin. Lee with a 619 around the steel ring steps. Lee with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Lee delivers his combination offense.

Corbin drops Lee with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Corbin goes for The End Of Days, but Lee lands back on his feet. Corbin with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Lee with a Rolling Capo Kick. Corbin responds with The Big Boot. Corbin drags Lee to the corner. Corbin ascends to top turnbuckle. Lee with two haymakers. Lee with an Enzuigiri that sends Corbin falling to the outside. Lee wipes out Dominik Mysterio with a Somersault Plancha. Lee tees off on Dominik. Lee gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Corbin connects with The End Of Days to pickup the victory. After the match, Corbin goes back to the ground and pound attack. Ilja Dragunov storms into the ring to make the save. Dragunov with a German Suplex. Dragunov goes for The Torpedo Moscow, but Corbin counters with The End Of Days. Corbin poses with the NXT Title. Dragunov grabs the microphone and says that Corbin made a grave mistake and now he has to live with the consequences. Dragunov says that he’ll see Corbin at NXT Deadline.

Winner: Baron Corbin via Pinfall

