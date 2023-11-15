The Family collects.
Tony D’Angelo and Stacks recaptured the NXT World Tag-Team Championships from the Chase U duo of Andre Chase and Duke Hudson in the opening contest of this week’s NXT on USA show.
The match saw Chase distracted by the Chase U student section in the crowd walking out as fans chanted “Walk out!” This allowed D’Angelo and Stacks to hit their Bada Bing, Bada Boom double-team finisher for the win.
With the win, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks are once again the reigning NXT World Tag-Team Champions.
