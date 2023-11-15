Maxwell Jacob Friedman is better than you, and you know it.

But still, respect everyone.

That is the message from the AEW World and ROH Tag-Team Champion, who surfaced on social media with a statement on Tuesday.

“If you’ve been at a job for a small number of years but at a high level for a majority of it,” MJF began, “You don’t have to listen to dumb motherf*ckers that talk down to you and say they know better because they’ve been at the job for a large number of years but at a low level for a majority of it.”

He continued, “Respect everyone. But don’t let anyone son you, ever.”

