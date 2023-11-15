– Orange Cassidy took to Twitter (X) to write about the match he and HOOK have scheduled against Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta on this week’s AEW Dynamite. “HOOK and I have something for you, heads up,” he wrote.

– FTR are featured in a new video to announce AEW kicking off the New Year of 2024 with a return to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. for a Dynamite and Rampage taping on Wednesday, January 3. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday morning, November 17 at 10/9c.

– Saraya is featured in a new video announcing AEW running The BO Plex in Charlotte, N.C. for the first-time-ever on Saturday, January 6, 2024 for an episode of AEW Collision. Tickets for the show also go on sale on Friday morning, November 17 at 10/9c.

– AEW posted the following via their official Twitter (X) feed on Tuesday to wish a happy birthday to Amanda Huber, the widow of former AEW TNT Champion Jon Huber.