The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event has been officially announced for Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Stand & Deliver will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network at 12pm CT/1pm ET. PWInsider reports that the event is scheduled to run for 2.5 – 3 hours, leaving plenty of time before Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 kicks off.

Tickets for NXT Stand & Deliver will go on sale next Friday, Match 11 at 11am ET via Ticketmaster. Tickets will start at $15.

This will be the first NXT event to be held outside of Florida in two years.

It was announced on this week’s NXT that Carmelo Hayes will defend his NXT North American Title in a Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, but his opponents have not been named as of this writing. NXT Champion Bron Breakker will also defend, and Tony D’Angelo is teasing that he will be in action that night. D’Angelo had a vignette on this week’s NXT and said he will become a “made man” at Stand & Deliver, while his opponent will be left sleeping with the fish.

Stay tuned for more on NXT Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

#WWENXT Stand & Deliver will take place Saturday, April 2 at Noon CT at American Airlines Arena. Tickets go on-sale next Friday, March 11 at 10 AM CT through https://t.co/JUeRZjCD1p.https://t.co/BB9dHkzOZi — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2022

