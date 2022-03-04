Wednesday’s live Revolution go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 966,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.35% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.010 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 12.50% from last week’s 0.40 rating. This week’s 0.35 key demographic rating represents 460,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 11.02% from last week’s 517,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.40 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #8 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #62 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #41 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the third-lowest audience of the year. The show tied with the February 2 episode for the lowest key demo rating of the year. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 4.35% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 12.50% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.43% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 6.06% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

The NBA game on ESPN between the Knicks and the 76ers topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.47 rating, drawing 1.444 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 4.453 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.42 key demo rating.

Chicago Med on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.052 million viewers, also drawing a key demo rating of 0.74 for the second spot. Chicago Fire took the #1 spot in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.81, also drawing 6.886 million viewers for the second spot.

Wednesday’s Revolution go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, and featured just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Tony Khan making his much-hyped “massive announcement” in the opener, Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez vs. Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, a Tag Team Casino Battle Royale to determine which team will join reDRagon and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express at Revolution, plus AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

