WWE had big ideas for Matt Riddle prior to his release.

According to WrestleVotes, Riddle was set to team up with Drew McIntyre and that there were significant plans for the duo to be pushed as a major force. The report notes that numerous merchandise items were being made for their team name, which was set to be…”McRiddle.”

Obviously this all fell through when Riddle was cut. While 20+ talents were trimmed from the WWE roster Riddle’s release was due to his outside issues, including allegations made against of inappropriate behavior and assault.

We previously reported that Riddle does have interest from pro wrestling companies and MMA companies. You can read about that here.