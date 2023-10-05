Jeff Cobb looks back on facing Kenny Omega on the March 29th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Cobb spoke about his showdown with The Cleaner during the latest edition of Wrestle Inn, where he admitted that he wishes the match had more of a build but understands that it was difficult due to his commitments in NJPW and Omega’s commitments in AEW.

I wish there was a little bit more buildup to it, but I understand that me being in Japan, and especially, I think we were in the height of the New Japan Cup, so we have a three-week-long tournament to get a new contender, and it’s not like Omega could have flown back and forth or been part of the New Japan Cup because he had stuff going on. I think he was in a trios feud at that time, so it’s like he’s got stuff going on, I’ve got stuff going on. So the best thing I could do was just talk a little smack and hopefully people would have picked it up online and then run with it.

Cobb adds that he and Omega did the best that they could at building the match up and hopes that they delivered in terms of in-ring action.

So we did the best we could with what we were given. Hopefully, it delivered match-wise and buildup wise. But I would have preferred a little bit bigger buildup, but that’s what we were dealt with, and that’s what we ran with.

Omega would go on to defeat Cobb in the matchup. You can check out Cobb’s full interview below.

