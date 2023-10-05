On November 26th IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA will run a joint event, entitled Ultra Clash, at the Showcenter Complex in San Pedro Garza Garcia Mexico. The event that will be taped for IMPACT’s weekly program on AXS TV. The full lineup for the show has since been announced. Check it out below.

-Alex Shelley & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Abismo Negro & Trey Miguel

-Trinity & Chris Sabin vs. Chik Tormenta & Dinamico

-Josh Alexander & Octagon Jr. vs. Moose & Toxin

-Laredo Kid & Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers & Black Taurus

-Rich Swann & Myzteziz vs. Eddie Edwards & Latigo

-Arez & Frankie Kazarian vs. Sanson Forastero

-Deonna Purrasso & Maravilla vs. Sexy Star & Jordynne Grace