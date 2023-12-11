The fallout from Survivor Series will continue as tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from Cleveland, Ohio, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Tonight’s show will go up against two NFL Monday Night Football games. WWE will combat it with CM Punk, who will reveal which brand he’s signing with.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

CM Punk to reveal which brand he’s signing with

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

Becky Lynch looks to call out Nia Jax

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri