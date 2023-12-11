Eric Bischoff comments on CM Punk’s run in WWE thus far.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the controversial former AEW superstar during a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff begins by discussing the impact Punk has already had for the WWE product and predicts that he’ll have a massive run as long as he doesn’t get into any problems backstage.

Well, it’s working, right? Great reaction. It started out great. A fantastically timed surprise at the end of a pay-per-view, as opposed to the beginning or somewhere in the middle. I thought that was so well done. Story, anticipation, reality, surprise, and action. So far, WWE has checked and double-checked and triple-checked each one of those boxes. With the exception of action, because we haven’t seen that happen yet, but we all know that it will end at a pretty high level. So I think, because they’ve checked every one of those boxes, not once, not twice, but three times, this is going to be huge. It’s going to be great for CM Punk, provided he doesn’t melt down and do some stupid shit. If he keeps his act together and maintains a professional approach to this, he’s going to be hotter than he ever was. Hats off to him. Hats off primarily to WWE because they’re doing it right.

When asked about Punk’s WrestleMania 40 plans Bischoff is convinced that the Second City Saint will be headlining night one with Seth Rollins.

I’m already convinced it’s going to be Seth and Punk. From the get-go, you know, Seth’s reaction outside the ring when Punk first showed up. Well done, by the way, it felt very believable and real, and perhaps some of it was. That’s one of the great things about taking personal issues from outside the ring and being able to bring them in the ring, turn up the volume on them, and make them a part of the backstory. Make them a part of act one to launch the story. It was really well done, but I think because it was so well done and the focus and everything was there, I’m convinced that it’s going to be Punk and Seth on night one and Cody and Roman on night two. How could it be any better?

