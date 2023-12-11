Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about The NWO still being cooler than DX in 1998.

“Not even close. These guys were so far away from being as cool as the NWO. It’s not even funny. The only thing cool about them was X-Pac. Everybody else was along for the ride. That’ll get some heat.”

