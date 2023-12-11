NJPW will be introducing a new championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18 as the winner of a three-way match between Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and David Finlay will become the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.

This new title will replace the now-defunct IWGP United States/United Kingdom Heavyweight Championship.

There will also be a double Tag Team Title match at the event as The IWGP Tag Team Champions and World Tag League 2023 winners Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI will face off against NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, January 4at the Tokyo Dome. You can catch all the action live on NJPW World at 2:30 a.m. Eastern time. Here is the latest card for the event:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo for both titles

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs. TJP & Francesco Akira

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Tama Tonga