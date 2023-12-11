Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from State College, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

LA Knight and Kevin Owens faced The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa) when Knight pinned Jimmy to pick up the victory.

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso after hitting a low blow.

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler.

Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet, The Miz, and Bronson Reed in a Fatal 4-Way match.

Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.