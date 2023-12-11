The decision has been made.

As noted, WWE announced that a NXT Superstar would be represented in the ongoing WWE United States Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament on SmackDown.

After Bobby Lashley defeated Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee to advance in the first round of the tourney this past Friday on one side of the bracket, it was announced that the other side of the bracket will be playing out next week with Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens and Grayson Waller taking on a NXT Superstar yet-to-be announced.

On Sunday, Shawn Michaels released a video that announced former NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes as the opponent for Waller on Friday’s WWE on FOX show.