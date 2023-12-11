Sunday was a big day for WWE Superstars and Legends at NFL games.

As noted, WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg delivered a Spear at the Chiefs-Falcons game on Sunday.

In addition to Goldberg’s on-field appearance at his old stomping grounds with the Atlanta Falcons, other WWE Superstars such as Baron Corbin and Johnny Gargano made noise in the NFL world elsewhere.

Johnny Gargano smashed a guitar at Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Bucs game (see video below), while Baron Corbin has been trending on social media after turning up with pop icon Taylor Swift in a photo from the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game (see below).