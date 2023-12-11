Hulk Hogan made an appearance on Santi Zap to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked which of today’s stars he would want to have a match with.

“If it was somebody from today’s landscape? That is a tricky question because things have changed so much. There are very few attractions in the business. There was “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Andre The Giant, John Cena, there are very few guys that become attractions but there are some really good Main Event players that are right there at greatness. They’re right at the greatness level. And for me to pick one guy out, I figured it just wouldn’t be fair.

So [my] choices would be Roman Reigns of course, Seth Rollins, I’d love to rock him one time. I’d like to get up in Seth Rollins’ face. And somebody that I did wrestle one time before, it could have been a fluke that I got the victory. I would love to wrestle Randy Orton.

The new guy on the scene. This LA Knight guy, I think I’d have to get really ugly with him. He’s getting way too big way too fast. But he’s a rising superstar and I love the guy to death, man. I love watching him on TV too.”