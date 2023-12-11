On December 1st, WWE released McKenzie Mitchell from her contract with the company.

Mitchell was a featured interviewer for the NXT brand, with her cut being just as big of a surprise to NXT head Shawn Michaels. She opened up about her time in NXT during a recent virtual signing with RDP Promotions.

When you do what you love, you’re not working. That’s truly how it was in NXT. NXT is home for me. I love Shawn Michaels dearly and I love all of the talent there. Really excited to see what they do.

Someone would ask Mitchell what was next for her in her career. She says she will be taking interviews in the upcoming weeks but doesn’t reveal too much as she doesn’t want to reveal her secrets.

I can’t reveal all my secrets, right? I can’t tell you guys everything. I will say I have been talking about my jewelry business, Headline. I’m really excited to see where that goes and then next year, it’s only been six months of the business and it’s been really, really great. As far as wrestling goes, I don’t know exactly yet. Maybe I do. But I can’t tell you guys exactly what I’m thinking. It’s just a matter of time. I’m gonna give myself the holidays, I’m gonna do a couple of interviews. There is one that I’m doing exclusively on the 20th. But I don’t know yet. You’ll have to wait and see.

Mitchell later comments on all the positive support she’s received on social media since her departure.

It’s been really nice to see all the love and support from you guys online. I guess I can say this. If you want me back in WWE, you better put it on Twitter because that’s the only way they’re gonna see it.

